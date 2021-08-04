Northern Arizona football begins training camp

The Northern Arizona football team -- players, coaches, staff, trainers and everyone else involved -- got together for the first time Wednesday ahead of the fall 2021 season for the Lumberjacks’ first official day of training camp.
With less than a month until the season opener -- a Thursday, Sept. 2 home game against defending FCS champion Sam Houston State -- smiles were prevalent on the team’s practice field as they took part in a slew of drills.
“They brought it today,” Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball said of his team.
Boasting a roster that would have already brought back plenty of talent from the spring season, in which the Lumberjacks went 3-2 and narrowly missed a chance at the playoffs, COVID-19 eligibility rules allowed Northern Arizona to bring back even many of their experienced contributors.
Ball has said several times that the Lumberjacks benefited from playing in the spring, citing more practice time and extra strength training for his young core. The Lumberjacks wrapped up their last campaign with a 19-9 home victory over Idaho on April 17.
Now, with mere months between Northern Arizona’s final game and summer training, Ball believes his players are better conditioned and game-ready for when the season starts.
“Now everybody's practicing at different level, it's nice to have some experience playing in the spring. You get a lot of guys who played a lot of football. So, communication’s better on the first day, the assignments are better because it's still barely fresh in their head and we’ve got a lot of guys that played back for us,” he said.
Ball said the Lumberjacks’ depth is at a point higher than any other time he has coached at Northern Arizona. He said players were competing in individual drills with ferocity, battling to move up the depth chart and challenge even some of the longtime starters.
That group includes a crop of transfers and freshmen ranked at the top of the Big Sky by 247Sports.com, a highly respected recruiting website.
Following a lengthy NCAA dead period, Wednesday’s training session marked the first time the coaching staff could see their new players live.
“They came in the middle of summer in July, and we got to see them work in the weight room. They did a great job there, but to get them out on the field has been really nice,” Ball said.
Competition from all the players, Ball said, began even before the start of organized team activities. Players had weeks of weight and conditioning training under new Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Performance Tyler Shumate. Citing an instant connection between the new staff and players, Ball said Shumate “changed our football team” and has them riding a wave of positive momentum.
"They came out here this summer and they feel really, really confident," Ball said. "They really paid a price, which puts you in position and helps you compete for the championship but doesn't guarantee it. You see the way they walk when they come out of that weight room. They're very, very proud of what they just accomplished."