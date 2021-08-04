Northern Arizona football begins training camp

Ball said the Lumberjacks’ depth is at a point higher than any other time he has coached at Northern Arizona. He said players were competing in individual drills with ferocity, battling to move up the depth chart and challenge even some of the longtime starters.

That group includes a crop of transfers and freshmen ranked at the top of the Big Sky by 247Sports.com, a highly respected recruiting website.

Following a lengthy NCAA dead period, Wednesday’s training session marked the first time the coaching staff could see their new players live.

“They came in the middle of summer in July, and we got to see them work in the weight room. They did a great job there, but to get them out on the field has been really nice,” Ball said.

Competition from all the players, Ball said, began even before the start of organized team activities. Players had weeks of weight and conditioning training under new Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Performance Tyler Shumate. Citing an instant connection between the new staff and players, Ball said Shumate “changed our football team” and has them riding a wave of positive momentum.