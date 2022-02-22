Northern Arizona falls to Southern Utah at home

With all the various complexities of coaching, plays, momentum and other aspects of basketball, sometimes a game simply comes down to one team scoring well and the other team not doing so.

On Monday, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks men’s basketball team could not score consistently, while the visiting Southern Utah Thunderbirds did. The Thunderbirds won 79-48 in a game that was decided far before the final buzzer.

The Lumberjacks, despite scoring just 14 points in the first half, kept it close for the first 20 minutes. But a 26-8 run from about the 18-minute mark of the second half gave the Thunderbirds an insurmountable lead as Northern Arizona labored to get its shots to go down. The Lumberjacks hit just 34.5% of their shots.

“The ball wasn’t falling and it’s like an avalanche coming at you when you can’t score the ball. And they got going in the second half, and the scoreboard reflects that,” Northern Arizona coach Shane Burcar said.

“I thought we were getting good looks, but shots don’t fall sometimes,” added forward Carson Towt, who scored a team-high 11 points in the contest, to go along with five rebounds and six assists.

Early-on, the Lumberjacks were playing solid defense despite their shooting woes.

Southern Utah hit just two more shots from the floor than Northern Arizona, and shot just 32% in the half. But the Thunderbirds hit six 3-pointers – compared to none from the Lumberjacks on eight attempts – and hit 7 of 10 from the foul line while NAU did not attempt a single free throw through 20 minutes.

So, despite a similar percentage from the floor, Northern Arizona trailed 31-14 after 20 minutes.

“We’re 0 for 8 in the first half, and you tell them to keep shooting, the ball’s going to go in. And I thought we took good shots. We’d run a set and get a wide-open shot. But at the end of the day we don’t count on the 3-pointer, we’re really stressing about getting better at the 2-point field goal percentage. But for us to go 0 for 8 you’ve got to give credit to Southern Utah for only giving eight attempts,” Burcar said.

Towt said the team was still a bit encouraged after the first half, despite being down.

“To hold them to 31 points and a low field goal percentage was good for us, our shots just weren’t falling,” he said.

Northern Arizona went on a 9-0 run in the first two minutes of the second half, trimming Southern Utah’s lead to just eight points. However, the Thunderbirds got back on track and ran away with the contest in the second half, never leading by less than double-digits to win comfortably and complete a two-game sweep of Northern Arizona.

The Lumberjacks (9-18, 5-11 Big Sky) sit No. 8 in the conference standings heading into a Thursday home contest against Idaho State (6-19, 4-12 Big Sky) in a game that Northern Arizona feels it needs to win to secure its spot in the standings. Northern Arizona defeated the Bengals, 73-70, in Pocatello on Dec. 3.

“I think the biggest thing is that we have to move on from this and we’ve got to get our minds right to play Idaho State, because that’s a fight for a seed in the Big Sky tournament,” Burcar said.

