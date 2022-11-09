Northern Arizona faces tough road finale at Northern Colorado

The Northern Arizona football team is preparing for its final road game of the regular season on Saturday. The Lumberjacks (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) are set to visit conference rival Northern Colorado (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) in Greeley, Colorado.

The two teams are both ostensibly eliminated from berths in the FCS playoffs, and neither is capable of finishing the season with a winning record. But both are looking to finish their respective seasons on a positive note, with just two games apiece left on the schedule.

Northern Colorado has the apparent advantage, in that it’s playing at home. The Lumberjacks and Bears have been pretty much dead even in the last decade. Neither team has finished a road game in the series with a victory since the Lumberjacks won in Colorado in the 2012 season. Last year, the Bears won 17-10 in overtime, holding the Lumberjacks to their third-lowest scoring total of the 2021 season.

The Bears, despite their record, have given even the best Big Sky Conference teams difficulty when defending their home, due to rough weather conditions and a belief in themselves in Greeley, among other factors. Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball, though, said he is “tired of talking about it.”

Coming off a last-second, 41-38, heartbreaking loss Saturday to Montana State, he believes the team is doing well and doesn’t need to focus on factors outside of its control.

“I really don’t want to hear about it. We need to go out and play like we’re capable of playing. We played really well on Saturday. We fought for 12 rounds but we lost the decision, so we’ve got to play like that every weekend,” Ball said.

The Bears put a dent in NAU’s momentum last season, and the Lumberjacks are hoping to turn that around Saturday. Northern Colorado’s overtime win in 2021 came immediately after Northern Arizona pulled off what appeared to be a program-changing win over the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson.

This year, after a promising 10-3 win at Sam Houston on Sept. 10, the Lumberjacks fell in their home opener to North Dakota. Ball has preached consistency and playing well in consecutive games. Doing so in Greeley would go a long way.

“We beat Arizona, we lose to Northern Colorado. We beat Sam Houston, we lose to North Dakota. We’ve got to learn to put back-to-back weeks together, and that’s what this week’s all about,” he said.

The Lumberjacks had their best offensive game of the season against the Bobcats. Quarterback RJ Martinez threw for 452 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a rushing score and caught a touchdown pass from Xander Werner on a trick play.

The Lumberjacks’ 38 points were the most scored in any game this season so far. Receiver Coleman Owen chipped in a career-best 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Northern Arizona couldn’t establish much of a running game, though, totaling just 93 yards by all rushers.

To get more on the ground this weekend, Northern Arizona will have to contend with the Northern Colorado defense, led by Elijah Anderson-Taylor. He leads the team with 86 total tackles, and has forced five fumbles and recovered three.

“They’ve got a unique scheme on defense that’s tough to beat,” Ball said.

The Lumberjacks will also have to slow down the production of running back Elijah Dotson. In a 35-21 loss at Portland State last week, Dotson was a bright spot, finishing with 91 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He has accumulated 727 yards and six scores this season, despite the offense’s overall ability to score enough to win consistently.

Northern Arizona gave up 280 rushing yards against Montana State, but Ball said there were times he was impressed by his defense. He was especially encouraged by the play of his defensive backs, particularly in pass coverage.

“We’re getting some guys back health-wise, so that’s really going to help us. We’ve been really banged up there the last three weeks, it’s been a revolving door back there. I was really pleased with the way Colby (Humphrey) played and the way Alonzo (Davis) played. They ran 11 fade routes, and they were 1 for 11 on fades -- which is a good day,” Ball said.

While the Lumberjacks are just 2-2 in their last four games, the team appears to have improved some. Its two losses came to the No. 3 Bobcats and a UC Davis squad that is in legitimate playoff contention and has won its past four games.

Kickoff between the Lumberjacks and Bears is set for Saturday at noon.