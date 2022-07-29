Northern Arizona Divers reflect on national success

The Northern Arizona Divers had a banner season this summer, finishing the AAU national championship youth diving meet with some of the best performances in recent memory.

The youth diving club, coached by Nikki Kelsey-Huffman -- also the diving coach for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks -- brought nine divers to the national meet of 76 teams with hundreds of divers in San Antonio from July 16 to 23. The divers, spanning different ages and genders, finished 22nd as a team with one of the smaller squads in attendance.

In about 25 years of coaching the club, this was one of the most successful and rewarding championship seasons, Kelsey-Huffman said.

“I’d say it’s the best we’ve had in a while. There are times where we’ve had three to six divers and they’ve scored well, but we had more this year. It was really exciting,” she said.

Participation in the club, at its peak in the last couple decades, has been around 20 to 25 divers. During peak times of the COVID-19 pandemic there were less, but in the past few months the numbers have steadily increased. So has the skill of the group, leading to a high number of athletes eligible to dive at a national level.

Still, facing teams from major metropolitan areas around the United States leaves Northern Arizona Divers as a numbers disadvantage. So to do so well with such a group is special for all involved.

“That’s what means the most. We call ourselves ‘small and mighty’ because we feel like we’re a very talented, small group. There’s a few families that help us pull everything off, especially when we host big meets here in Flagstaff. And it’s really fun to see the young people have that ‘ah-ha’ moment where they realize they can compete against the rest of the country,” Kelsey-Huffman said.

Now with less regulations on diving and numbers in practice, Kelsey-Huffman hopes to grow the club and continue increasing the current divers’ skills.

With the AAU national meet done, it is now the offseason. The top divers will continue to work on strength training and fundamentals -- maybe even adding new dives to the repertoire.

Kelsey-Huffman added that some of her older divers, phasing out of the youth level, will join her as members of NAU's swimming and diving team.

The excitement of the past season is worth reflecting upon as the team takes a short break.

“We were happy to have a full year back. We had some great divers, and I just love that they’ve come together as a group,” Kelsey-Huffman said.

For more information on the Northern Arizona Divers, visit the club’s Facebook page.