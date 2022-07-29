 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northern Arizona Divers reflect on national success

Northern Arizona Divers

Several members of the Northern Arizona Divers pose at the AAU Diving National Championship in San Antonio on July 23.

 NORTHERN ARIZONA DIVERS, courtesy

The Northern Arizona Divers had a banner season this summer, finishing the AAU national championship youth diving meet with some of the best performances in recent memory.

The youth diving club, coached by Nikki Kelsey-Huffman -- also the diving coach for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks -- brought nine divers to the national meet of 76 teams with hundreds of divers in San Antonio from July 16 to 23. The divers, spanning different ages and genders, finished 22nd as a team with one of the smaller squads in attendance.

In about 25 years of coaching the club, this was one of the most successful and rewarding championship seasons, Kelsey-Huffman said.

“I’d say it’s the best we’ve had in a while. There are times where we’ve had three to six divers and they’ve scored well, but we had more this year. It was really exciting,” she said.

Participation in the club, at its peak in the last couple decades, has been around 20 to 25 divers. During peak times of the COVID-19 pandemic there were less, but in the past few months the numbers have steadily increased. So has the skill of the group, leading to a high number of athletes eligible to dive at a national level.

Still, facing teams from major metropolitan areas around the United States leaves Northern Arizona Divers as a numbers disadvantage. So to do so well with such a group is special for all involved.

Northern Arizona Divers

Aneeka Bippus, Sydney Marchand, Alina Skrocki and Kirsten Clark of the Northern Arizona Divers club pose for a photo. They participated in the AAU Diving National Championship from July 16 to 23 in San Antonio.

“That’s what means the most. We call ourselves ‘small and mighty’ because we feel like we’re a very talented, small group. There’s a few families that help us pull everything off, especially when we host big meets here in Flagstaff. And it’s really fun to see the young people have that ‘ah-ha’ moment where they realize they can compete against the rest of the country,” Kelsey-Huffman said.

Now with less regulations on diving and numbers in practice, Kelsey-Huffman hopes to grow the club and continue increasing the current divers’ skills.

With the AAU national meet done, it is now the offseason. The top divers will continue to work on strength training and fundamentals -- maybe even adding new dives to the repertoire.

Kelsey-Huffman added that some of her older divers, phasing out of the youth level, will join her as members of NAU's swimming and diving team.

The excitement of the past season is worth reflecting upon as the team takes a short break.

Nora and Kate Wesche Northern Arizona Divers

Sisters Nora (left) and Kate Wesche (right) pose with medals and All-American certificates at the AAU Diving National Championship in San Antonio on July 23.

“We were happy to have a full year back. We had some great divers, and I just love that they’ve come together as a group,” Kelsey-Huffman said.

For more information on the Northern Arizona Divers, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Flagstaff finishers at AAU Diving National Championship

Alina Skrocki (17) -- 12th 1m, 17th 3m, 30th platform

Kirsten Clark (19u) -- 7th 1m, 7th 3m

Ella Grace Ball (11u) -- 13th 1m, 20th 3m

Nora Wesche (13u) -- 3m, 3rd platform, 6th 1m

Kate Wesche (13u) -- 2nd 1m, 6th 3m, 9th platform

Olivia Wesche (13u) -- 11th 1m, 17th 3m, 13th platform

Charlie Wesche (11u) -- 4th 1m, 9th 3m, 5th platform

Sydney Marchand (17u) -- 65th 1m, 49th 3m

Aneeka Bippus (16u) -- 64th 1m

Breaking News (FlagLive!)