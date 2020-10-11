Northern Arizona cross country to compete in at least one fall race following Big Sky ruling

Instead, qualifying teams for nationals will be chosen by a selection committee based of the body of work during the fall and winter months. "During the fall" is key there for Northern Arizona director for cross country and track and field Mike Smith.

"A conference like ours -- with other conferences competing in the fall -- is at a disadvantage," Smith said. "We can't have competitive opportunities."

Now, with the Big Sky's recent decision to allow some fall races, Northern Arizona can do some of what it normally likes to do during non-pandemic altered seasons.

If you take a look at each of the past few seasons for the Northern Arizona team, it is hard not to notice the team always seems to schedule at least one early-season race at the same site the national championships are at. Of course, that is for a reason.

"We have always used the reconnaissance of a course as part of our preparation," Smith said. " ... That's been an important part of what we do, and this is the opportunity for us to check out that course that at the moment we don't see another opportunity for that. We just looked at this as an equitable opportunity to prepare for the meet and then be selected for the meet."