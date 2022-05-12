Northern Arizona club softball team makes postseason push into NCSA World Series

When Tommy Hernandez became the manager of the NAU Jacks club softball team during the 2018-19 season, the program could barely afford to close out the rest of the season and was struggling to produce wins.

Now, the skipper has the team heading to the NCSA World Series, a four-day event that is set to begin May 19. Instead of trying to afford to close out a regular season, the Jacks are seeking funds to get them to the big stage.

“It’s going to be expensive," Hernandez said. "We get $2,700 from NAU, and that’s long gone. We have probably raised about $18,000 on our own this season through fundraising and some local businesses that have donated to us.”

But the bank account is getting low and getting to the national tournament also has its own challenges beyond funds.

Local businesses have stepped up again to show support and provide funds. Meanwhile, NAU has planned to host a cornhole tournament Saturday at Grand Canyon Brewing and Distillery in order to raise money.

The Jacks finished up the 2021-22 regular season with an overall mark of 23-3, playing a tough non-conference schedule along the way in preparation for future challenges Hernandez believed his team would eventually see. The team went 17-1 in the Pacific South, winning the conference title for the first time in program history and subsequently getting to the postseason for the first time ever.

NAU Jacks club softball team taking big swing at playoffs appearance The NAU Jacks club softball team is just as devoted to the community as it is to the field.

One of four teams to reach the regional tournament, the Jacks never let the bats cool down, going undefeated to earn a spot in the national bracket. The experience that Hernandez wanted to stockpile early in the season translated into big wins at regionals.

Taking on Sacramento State to open the regional tourney, senior Alyiah Poplawski, the leader of the stout offense, blasted a walk-off home run for the Jacks in the bottom of the eighth inning to win in extras, 10-9. Northern Arizona then edged UC Davis, 9-7, to get to the title round for a rematch against Sac State.

The bats and Taylor Brown's arm were ignited for the regional championship game, as Northern Arizona won by mercy rule in five innings, 10-0, punching a ticket to the 16-team national tourney in the process.

The bats have been there all season for the Jacks, and Poplawski has been putting up the biggest numbers. She has recorded nine total homers for the season to lead the ballclub, with two coming in the opening-round regional game. Meanwhile, she has recorded team highs in RBIs at 30, runs scored with 25 and total hits at 23.

The Jacks have also had some great leadership from a former Coconino High School player, Kaitlyn Snopek, who has provided a strong presence in the circle, at the plate and in the dugout.

“She really hypes everybody up in such a positive way," Hernandez said, "and we all just keep our cool. We are super-positive and no one is ever down. So it’s good to keep up that energy and support for each other.”

The team's chemistry and attitude have also played a big role in the overall success of the season.

“We have a lot of great, great ballplayers, but I think it's chemistry and what we talked about before the games. We talked about getting here by having fun and supporting each other, and so we really expressed that,” the skipper said.

Hernandez hopes the team bond holds as it faces yet another challenge: getting all players to the national tourney despite Northern Arizona University already being done for the semester.

Hernandez said about half of the roster is still in Flagstaff, while the other half has moved back to their respective homes. So Hernandez has been busy trying to figure out a way to get his players from their home states to the World Series in Columbus, Georgia -- another expensive feat.

The manager was emotional after his team won the regional tournament.

"It was pretty amazing to see how far we’ve come," he said, recalling the season when he took over in the dugout.

In order to finish his first season at the helm, his father wrote out a big check.

“I told the girls, ‘What a return on that investment.’ Because now we are going to this tournament as the fifth seed, as fifth in the nation, and we have come a long way in a short amount of time," he said.

Hernandez expects to field the team that got the Jacks to the World Series. But the girls will have to do work on their own.

In fact, Hernandez scheduled a ton of practices before regionals, knowing that afterward the bulk of the team would be separated.

Even so, the dedication to be at their best has been there all along.

“I am extremely proud of this team and everyone buying into the program and dedicating themselves. A lot of them work and take on full class loads, so I am very proud of them," Hernandez said.

