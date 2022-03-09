Northern Arizona beats UNC, reaches Big Sky women's title game

The No. 4 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women’s basketball beat No. 8 Northern Colorado, 72-67, in the Big Sky semifinals on Wednesday in Boise, Idaho, earning the right to play for the Big Sky championship round on Friday. Coach Loree Payne, who is in her fifth season, will get to lead the Lumberjacks in the title game for the first time in her career.

Graduate Forward Khiarica Rasheed the Lumberjacks with 16 points. She also collected a team-high seven rebounds. Junior guard Regan Schenck finished the game with a double-double, scoring 12 points and dishing out 10 assists. She also had four rebounds.

“I think this game especially I shot the ball a lot more than I have throughout the season,” said Schenck on her double-double, “but really just my teammates getting open for me makes it easy to get those assists, they just make it easy for me.”

Sophomore guard Hannah Simental led the way for Northern Colorado, scoring a career high 27 points and putting up a monster third quarter.

Northern Colorado came into the matchup with Northern Arizona on a roll after beating No. 7 Sacramento State in the first round and knocking off No. 1 Idaho State in the quarterfinal. Northern Colorado had its sights set on their third straight upset, but Northern Arizona proved too tough of an opponent.

The Lumberjacks jumped out to an early 14-4 lead as Schenck tallied eight points in their opening run. Northern Colorado scored the opening basket but that would be its only lead of the game.

Northern Colorado’s Junior Forward Kurstyn Harden brought the Bears offense to life. Controlling the paint, she was able to score eight in the first quarter and keep the defific within single digits, 19-12 at the end of the first quarter. Harden finished the game with 12 points and led Northern Colorado with nine rebounds.

In the second quarter, Northern Arizona kept up the offensive pressure and cracked back down on the Northern Colorado offense, building the lead to 15 by halftime. Northern Arizona knocked down 51.5% of its shots in the first half while holding Northern Colorado to just 25% from the field. Schenck had five assists and ten points by halftime. Rasheed was 4 of 7 from the field and had eight points.

Northern Colorado's offense started to heat up more in the second half. Sophomore Guard Hannah Simental shot 3 of 3 from distance in the third quarter while also hitting a trio of free throw, totaling 12 of the Bears' 25 third-quarter points. After only making one shot in the first half, Simental had Northern Colorado back in the game, reducing NAU’s lead to eight, 57-49, at the end of the period.

The Lumberjacks responded with a strong start to the fourth quarter. Senior Guard Miki'ala Maio scored six early in the period, putting NAU back up 13.

Simental would not let the game go without a fight. She put up another 10 points in the final quarter, keeping Northern Colorado in the game until the very end. Along with her 27 points, she also added on five rebounds and two assists.

With little time remaining, a Simental 3-pointer cut the Northern Arizona lead to just four points. However, Northern Colorado could not string a large enough run together and was eventually forced to foul late. Maio finished with 12 points and five rebounds, matching Simental’s 10 points in the fourth, to help protect Northern Arizona’s lead down the stretch from the stripe. The Lumberjacks closed out the game with a 72-67 win, advancing to the Big Sky Championship for the first time in 15 years.

“‘I’m just really proud of the resilience towards the end,” said Payne, “honestly we made it a lot closer than we would have liked, but we made some big plays down the stretch, we made a couple of big stops, and I think it put us in a great position to close it out and advance.”

The last time the Lumberjacks played in a conference championship game was in 2007, they last won the conference the year before in 2006.

Northern Arizona will play the winner of No. 2 Montana State and No. 6 Idaho on Friday at 1:00 p.m. The winner will also receive an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0