No practices for high school sports during coronavirus postponements

If high school athletes playing for a program in Flagstaff want to stay sharp while they await the possible return of spring season sports, they'll have to get creative in the workouts they'll do away from their teams.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association announced Monday that the prep spring sports schedule would be suspended until Monday, March 30, at the earliest, and that decisions regarding practices and workouts would be at the discretion of the schools and districts. Schools in the city of Flagstaff decided that they will not be allowing team practices during the pause in high school athletics.

“Currently everything has been suspended for the next two weeks, so that means no competitions, and we will not be having practice," said Jeannine Brandel, athletic director at Flagstaff High School and president of the AIA executive board.

Brandel added on Tuesday that her decision is consistent across the state of Arizona. She said on Monday, major districts met and agreed they will not be allowing team practices at this time.

“I have spoken with several of the bigger districts -- Chandler, Mesa, Glendale, Phoenix Union, all of those -- and they have opted to cancel practices. They will address that decision again at the end of next week, but for now there is no practice," she said.