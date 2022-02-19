No more weighting: Coconino shows off new strength training facility

It took months of fundraising from Coconino’s Gridiron Club, sponsors from around Flagstaff -- including $10,000 from Nackard Pepsi among many others -- and numerous hours of manual labor from Panthers football staff and others, but, beginning last summer, Coconino’s new weight room was stocked up and became fully functional.

What was once called the “red room,” primarily used for storage of stage props and other miscellaneous items was cleared out, and new exercise equipment was installed boasting the red and black of Coconino High School.

Nackard Pepsi, known for its donations to academics and athletics at local schools such as the annual holiday basketball tournament hosted at Flagstaff High School and other projects, presented Coconino staff with a ceremonial check as part of a photo opportunity Friday in the weight room.

“We’ve had a long relationship with Coconino High School, and Flag High as well. We’ve supported athletics and academics, but this is a different kind of support. We were lucky in that we also had Gatorade’s support and their national team,” said Palmer Nackard, president of Nackard Pepsi. “Through our community support, we strive to increase youth access to art, science, and fitness. Our collaboration with Coconino high school and Gatorade will allow students to pursue their goals in a high quality facility for many years to come.”

The new facility is an addition, with strength training that specifically caters to sports like football, to Coconino’s athletic programs. Coconino football coach Mike Lapsley led the operation, with help from parents in the booster club and others, as it was a longtime dream of the football program. Principal Stacie Zanzucchi added that it benefits Panthers Athletics as a whole.

Simply having the extra space in addition to Coconino’s old weight room, she said, gives her and Eric Freas, Coconino’s athletic director, an easier time logistically when teams all need their times to work out.

“With all of our teams trying to get in there, with just one small weight room, it’s been a complex schedule from the morning to night. Now that it’s there we can make it much easier for our teams to get in there. I think it has a lot to do with the success and the shape of our teams here at the school,” Zanzucchi said.

Once they got the go-ahead, Panthers staff, including Lapsley, spent hours clearing out the old room. It took large dumpsters to get rid of some of the stuff lining the entire space, and some things were moved into other rooms. Coconino also used the opportunity to redo another room into a facility for watching tape and doing yoga.

The new equipment from Rogers Athletic Co. was installed in time for players to get in the room in June. Everything about weight training for the team changed from that moment.

“We showed them the progress while still in the old weight room. You could see them walk by and they’d say, ‘You sure it’s not ready yet?’ And when they finally got in, there was so much energy, you could see how excited they were to be in there,” Lapsley said.

“The community wanted this to be a spot for the kids to call their own and be ready for the sports seasons, and so they really did so much. You can tell how much it means to everyone,” Zanzucchi added.

Aside from Nackard Pepsi’s major donation, Coconino staff wanted to express their appreciation for its support from LNN Enterprises, Crest Insurance, Flagstaff Wholesale, Butler Mobil, Butler Chevron, Integrated Sound & Security, Old Rt. 66 Chevron, Matt Possehl State Farm Insurance, WESCAP Real Estate Services, Sunnyside Chevron, Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc, Mexpro, Highlands Floor Coverings, MLP, Dick Henderson Construction Development, Martin Zanzucchi, the Tritle Family, Goodman Electric, Rick Smith, the Patten Family, Soto Brothers Tires, Aspey, Watkins and Diesel, The Ginsburg Group, Estrella Laundry, Dennis Kelly, Kelly and Call PLLC and Babbitt Ford.

