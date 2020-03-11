No. 11 Idaho State upsets No. 6 NAU in first round of Big Sky men's basketball tournament

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We had the ball three times down one point and we couldn't put the ball in the basket," Lumberjacks interim head coach Shane Burcar said in the post-game press conference. "As I always say, no one tries to miss a shot. I couldn't be more proud of our team's effort."

DeBisschop had a double-double in likely his final college game of his career with 17 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Bernie Andre had 16 points and eight boards, and added had 13 points and eight boards but struggled to hit from the field on 3-of-14 shooting.

The Lumberjacks jumped out to a an 11-2 lead in the first four minutes, but the Bengals answered just as fast to take a 17-15 advantage off a Chier Maker 3-pointer at the 12:41 mark.

The rest of the first half was back and forth until Idaho State rattled off 13 straight points in the final three minutes -- just dicing Northern Arizona's defense with smooth cuts and crisp ball movement.

GOING FORWARD

Burcar's future with the program is unclear, as Northern Arizona has not given any official word on whether he will be retained.

The Lumberjacks graduate DeBisschop and Chris Bowling, who didn't play a massive role this year.