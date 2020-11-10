No. 11 Coconino volleyball beats Desert Edge in straight sets, advances to 1st round of 4A playoffs

The Coconino Panthers volleyball team never got to play teams outside the 4A Grand Canyon Region this year due to the COVID-19-caused pause in their schedule.
The Panthers still got in 11 matches, going 8-3 in the regular season against familiar teams. The best team Coconino was able to play all season was Flagstaff, which finished in the top eight of the 4A Conference.
The weird schedule didn't seem to bother the 11th-seeded Panthers all that much as the team beat the No. 22-seeded Desert Edge Scorpions Tuesday night at Coconino High School.
The Panthers took the 4A play-in match, 25-14, 25-20, 25-23, in their home gym. Coconino won its first postseason match since it advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division III state playoffs in 2014.
The weirdness of the schedule was definitely on Panthers head coach Serena Wallace's mind, but she wasn't worried about how her team would react to a new opponent.
Rather, Wallace said its a competitive advantage that other teams get that Coconino doesn't -- being able to face non-region squads and get a feel for the rest of the conference and how the playoffs might look.
"I wasn't worried; it's kinda nice to play somebody else honestly," Wallace said. "It's kinda frustrating that we only got to see our region teams. I think that maybe other teams have an advantage over us because they have been playing other non-region teams. I'd say it's more frustrating to know the more experience there but I'm not concerned about my team."
Desert Edge struggled all match Tuesday to keep ball control and, at times, just get the ball over the net. The Scorpions had about 18 hits either sail out of bounds, hit the net or the antenna -- giving free points to Coconino, a resident of the Grand Canyon Region.
Coconino controlled the entire first set, as it jumped out to a commanding 14-7 advantage. Six of the 18 or so hitting errors by the Scorpions happened in the Panthers' opening-set run.
Coconino eventually extended the lead to 19-10 off a Brooke Parker kill in the middle. It didn't take much more for Coconino to close it out after another Parker kill and a block by Megan Hicks.
Sets two and three were a tad different. Coconino eventually won both but had to fight a bit more than in the first.
In the second stanza Coconino fell behind 9-5 and didn't tie the match until Hope Williamson got a kill to tie it at 19-all. Coconino closed the set on a 6-1 run that included back-to-back kills by RiKenna Curtis and a service ace by Maggy Popham to end it.
The third game was much of the same as the second. The Panthers were down by a decent amount -- as much as eight -- and eventually tied the set up at 19-all. This time the Scorpions traded points with the Panthers to force a 23-23 tie.
Curtis and Parker came up with the sweep-sealing plays, with a kill by Curtis, which was assisted by Parker, and then Parker got her hands on a Desert Edge ball for the match-winning block.
From Coconino to college
Parker and Curtis aren't done with their volleyball careers just yet.
The two signed to play for the Yavapai College Roughriders in Prescott. The two were apart of a five-member signing class at Yavapai, a NJCAA squad.
Parker has been a mainstay for the Panthers varsity team as one of its best players since her dominant freshman season in 2017 where she accumulated 1,090 assists playing with her sister Dana Parker.
Next up
Coconino moves on to the first round of the 4A state tournament and will be on the road Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. match at a to-be-determined location. The Panthers will know for sure who their opponent is Wednesday afternoon after the full bracket is revealed.
There is a slight chance Coconino and Flagstaff match up in the opening round.
