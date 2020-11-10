No. 11 Coconino volleyball beats Desert Edge in straight sets, advances to 1st round of 4A playoffs

The Coconino Panthers volleyball team never got to play teams outside the 4A Grand Canyon Region this year due to the COVID-19-caused pause in their schedule.

The Panthers still got in 11 matches, going 8-3 in the regular season against familiar teams. The best team Coconino was able to play all season was Flagstaff, which finished in the top eight of the 4A Conference.

The weird schedule didn't seem to bother the 11th-seeded Panthers all that much as the team beat the No. 22-seeded Desert Edge Scorpions Tuesday night at Coconino High School.

The Panthers took the 4A play-in match, 25-14, 25-20, 25-23, in their home gym. Coconino won its first postseason match since it advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division III state playoffs in 2014.

The weirdness of the schedule was definitely on Panthers head coach Serena Wallace's mind, but she wasn't worried about how her team would react to a new opponent.

Rather, Wallace said its a competitive advantage that other teams get that Coconino doesn't -- being able to face non-region squads and get a feel for the rest of the conference and how the playoffs might look.