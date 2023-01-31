Nine is fine: Flagstaff girls basketball wins another region title with victory over Lee Williams

The Flagstaff Eagles girls basketball team clinched the Grand Canyon Region Tuesday with a 56-39 home win over Lee Williams at War Memorial Gymnasium.

Flagstaff girls basketball defeats Lee Williams 56-39 and clinched the region title pic.twitter.com/hGSebPWZDB — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 1, 2023

The No. 4 Eagles won their 12th straight game overall, pushing their record to 15-2 (11-0 Grand Canyon). The Eagles have claimed at least a share of the Grand Canyon Region title for nine consecutive seasons.

Winning the region championship again, though it’s become almost routine, is still just as meaningful to the Eagles.

“We’ve got a good region and you see them go to other teams, and a lot of times the Grand Canyon Region team wins. So you set goals, and we have expectations we try to meet every year, and this is one of those,” Flagstaff coach Tyrone Johnson said.

To beat the Volunteers, who came into the game ranked 13th in the 4A Conference and second place in the region with a record of 7-2, was even better.

“It definitely means a lot because everybody wants the region title. So every single day there’s either going to be a team that’s going to outwork us or not in practice and out of practice,” Flagstaff senior Sage Begay said.

Begay led the Eagles with 15 points. Junior Morningrain Honani chipped in 10, while senior Shandiin Lancaster and juniors Jaydean and Jazmine Dugi each scored seven.

Overall, Flagstaff hit nine 3-pointers, including five from Begay.

“All of our guards, and even our bigs, are all shooters,” Begay said.

Begay with a 3 from the corner. It’s her third of the third quarter and fifth of the game. pic.twitter.com/VikWe565MZ — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 1, 2023

Flagstaff and Lee Williams began in what looked like a defensive battle. Neither team got much of a rhythm going offensively.

Both teams turned the ball over several times and missed a few layups, but six points from Begay gave the Eagles a 10-5 lead after the first period. Playing to defend the region title, Flagstaff needed a more solid effort from there.

“Lee Williams is one of the better teams in the region, so you can’t afford to come out not warming up and getting everything going. So we started slow,” Johnson said.

Flagstaff burst the game open with an 8-0 run to start the second quarter. Honani scored six of the eight points in the span of about two minutes, with each basket coming on fastbreak layups.

The Eagles sped up the pace and led 24-14 at halftime.

The momentum continued in the third quarter, as Begay hit a pair of 3s to open the scoring. Flagstaff led 39-25 with 2:45 to play in the period, but Lee Williams went on a quick 6-0 run to close the gap to just 39-31.

Lee Williams then hit a pair of quick layups in the fourth to trim the deficit to 39-34 with 6:29 remaining in the game. Jazmine Dugi, though, hit a 3 to stop the Volunteers' multi-quarter 10-0 run, and her basket was the push Flagstaff needed to close strong. The Eagles outscored the Volunteers 17-4 in the final minutes to secure the win.

Dugi hits a 3 to halt the Volunteers’ 10-0 run pic.twitter.com/kn2RLmbkKF — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) February 1, 2023

Flagstaff will look to improve upon its playoff seeding as it visits crosstown rival Coconino Thursday to end the regular season. The No. 18 Panthers (10-5, 7-3 Grand Canyon) could secure a home play-in game with a victory at Coconino High School.