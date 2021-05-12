Nico Young breaking records at NAU, looking for more

After his second high school season, he could see himself improving rapidly. A coach sat him down and the two discussed that, on his current trajectory, Young might have a real future in distance running.

“I don’t know if there was a single race, but I think just getting better from my sophomore year of high school into my junior year, it was motivating because there ended up being more possibilities than I thought there would be for me to go to college and move on,” Young said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He chose Northern Arizona because of its storied running history, altitude, elite coaching and the chance to run with other elite athletes in daily practice.

However, his first athletic year was made difficult by the coronavirus. There were fewer races, spread further throughout the United States. For example, in a normal year the Lumberjacks would not have sent the runners to Des Moines, Iowa, for an event like the Drake Relays, opting for something closer to Flagstaff.

“Every race we’ve done has just been kind of unexpected just because of COVID making it hard to find opportunities. But I feel that has made the races I did get to do even more important,” Young said.