NFL Draft: Case Cookus confident in chances at league

Now, with the draft all but here, Cookus is projected to go in the late rounds, four through seven, on Day 3 on Saturday. Or, as some have projected, he could go undrafted. Cookus said he would be happy to get a shot either way.

"Either way, if I end up on a team I don't care," Cookus said in phone interview on Tuesday. "I would love to get drafted. I have heard, and plenty of people have told me that sometimes it is better when you start getting into that seventh round it is better to go undrafted. ... But overall I am just looking for an opportunity. If someone picks me up I'm not gonna complain that's for sure."

Former Northern Arizona wide receiver Emmanuel Butler went undrafted a year ago before landing with the New Orleans Saints in undrafted free agency. He spent the entire season on the practice squad -- showing a potential route to a team for Cookus.

Cookus and Butler have stark differences between their pre-draft experiences, however. Butler was invited to the NFL Combine and had a pro-day in Tempe with other prospects, while Cookus didn't get either chance due to the pandemic.