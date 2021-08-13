NFHS urging heat precaution in upcoming seasons

The National Federation of High School Assocations (NFHS) is urging high schools in its member organizations to practice head precautions in their preparation for the upcoming sports and activity seasons.

A shorter offseason for some states -- due to delays in scheduling because of COVID-19 concerns -- meant that athletes had a shorter recovery time before preseason training for the next season. This knowledge, plus immense heat, were main concerns listed in a recent "NFHS Voice" press release from the organization.

“Record high temperatures that have been gripping parts of our nation are among the most significant concerns. Although the Western states have received most of the headlines, coaches, athletic administrators and athletic trainers everywhere must have effective prevention plans in place to ensure that student-athletes are fully protected from heat-related illnesses and injuries,” said Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director.