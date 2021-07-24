NFHS to celebrate 50 years of Title IX

“Title IX was life-changing for many women, especially team sports. When President Nixon signed that bill into law in 1972, it truly impacted the ability, especially in high school sports, for girls to have funding to be able to play team sports. In golf and tennis and other sports that were more individualized, there was always a way for girls to be able to compete, but to be able to bring together a group of girls -- a basketball team of 10, a field hockey team of 20, a softball team of 20-25 -- and be able to fund it and have those opportunities for girls to play organized team sports, it was a game-changer for everybody," added Michele Smith, a member of the United States Olympic softball team that won gold in 1996 and 2000 and has been the lead college softball analyst at ESPN for more than 20 years, when she was inducted into the NFHS Hall of Fame earlier in 2021.