NFHS to celebrate 50 years of Title IX

The National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS) is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX all throughout the 2021-22 high school athletic year.
The legislation, passed in 1972, was massively impactful for the inclusion of girls in high school sports.
“No person in the United States shall on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” the regulation reads.
In the last year prior to the passage of Title IX, there were fewer than 300,000 girls who participated in high school sports, or about one in every 27 girls who attended school, according to a press release by the NFHS. In two years, around 1.3 million girls participated in high school athletics. By the 1977-78 school year, girls participation jumped over 2 million. Today, the NFHS says around 3.4 million girls play for their schools.
In response to the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the NFHS will remember some of the impactful people in the legislation’s passing through its Title IX at 50 – Celebrating and Growing Opportunities program.
“NFHS member state associations will receive access to a toolkit containing a number of materials to involve their member schools in promoting the upcoming 50th anniversary of Title IX, including social media graphics, email signatures, website graphics, print ads, fact sheets and videos. Push-to-post social media messaging is planned throughout the year, and the NFHS will highlight Title IX trailblazers each week, along with Moments of Magnitude that have occurred throughout the past 50 years. Articles related to Title IX will appear each month during 2021-22 in High School Today magazine,” the NFHS said in its release.
“Title IX was life-changing for many women, especially team sports. When President Nixon signed that bill into law in 1972, it truly impacted the ability, especially in high school sports, for girls to have funding to be able to play team sports. In golf and tennis and other sports that were more individualized, there was always a way for girls to be able to compete, but to be able to bring together a group of girls -- a basketball team of 10, a field hockey team of 20, a softball team of 20-25 -- and be able to fund it and have those opportunities for girls to play organized team sports, it was a game-changer for everybody," added Michele Smith, a member of the United States Olympic softball team that won gold in 1996 and 2000 and has been the lead college softball analyst at ESPN for more than 20 years, when she was inducted into the NFHS Hall of Fame earlier in 2021.
The NFHS Learning Center also added a Title IX course for interscholastic associations to better understand Title IX’s history and impact on their schools, including their responsibility to treat both boys and girls sports equally.
The celebration will conclude with the 2022 NFHS Summer Meeting from June 28 to July 2 in San Antonio.