NFHS makes rule changes for high school softball and baseball

The National Federation of High Schools has instated two significant rule changes concerning high school softball equipment -- the wearing of head coverings and beads -- for the 2022 spring season.
Rule 3-2-5b previously stated that hard items used to control the hair -- such as beads -- were not allowed on a softball field. The NFHS, in its mid-June meetings, removed that language from the rule, stating that beads or other hard objects were not likely to cause injury. The banning of beads could also be interpreted as “adversely affecting one’s cultural background.”
Rule 3-2-5c, now in its revised state, states: “Head coverings worn for religious reasons must be made of non-abrasive, soft materials and must fit securely so that it is unlikely to come off during play. Head coverings worn for medical reasons require state association approval.”
“The NFHS, in its effort to be a learning organization and one that is founded on the basis of inclusion is striving to work with our young participants in our efforts to celebrate the beautiful diversity that continues to increase,” said Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director, in a recent "The NFHS Voice" show. “We are excited about that and want to support that. And while we will always strive to keep kids safe and keep games being played the way they were designed to be played, we do want to recognize the importance of a young person’s identity.”
Other 2022 high school softball rule changes:
Rule 1-2-1 -- Bases for first, second and third may be designed to disengage from their anchor system. This language was added to Rule 1 where all field and equipment rules exist. Similar language is already addressed in Rule 8-8-14 EFFECT, which states that a runner reaching a base safely will not be out for being off the base if it becomes dislodged.
Rule 3-5-3 -- New language defines what is permissible attire for coaches during a game.
Rule 6-2-2 -- The following language was moved to a Note to provide support to keep pitchers legal but removed the discrepancy in penalties from Rule 3-2-9: “A pitcher shall not wear any item on the pitching hand, wrist, arm or thighs which the umpire judges to be distracting to the batter.”
Baseball
The NFHS made an addendum to Rule 6-1-1 in high school baseball, mandating that pitchers who do not receive signals from a catcher must now at least simulate doing so with a foot on the mound as part of the pitch process.
The rule was adapted to allow all batters and fielders a chance to prepare for the pitch, as leaning forward indicates that it is coming. In some past cases, according to a release by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, pitchers have received signs from the dugout or coaches away from the plate and thrown quickly, giving batters less time to balance and prepare for the pitch.
“While this rule change might appear to be a small change, the significance of what it represents is huge,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services and liaison to the NFHS Baseball Rules Committee. “We have been extremely fortunate that our Baseball Rules Committee recognizes that the high school game is in wonderful shape and that is because our coaches and umpires around the country teach the necessary skills and arbitrate the appropriate rules to make the game fun, exciting and educational.”
The NFHS Baseball Rules Committee, in its June meeting, also created five points of emphasis for the 2022 spring high school baseball season. Though exactly how the POEs will be enforced in each state and conference remains unclear, they are intended to help increase sportsmanship and safety of all people participating in games.
The five points are monitoring excessive celebration, wearing equipment as intended by manufacturers, safety of coaches sitting on buckets outside the bench and dugout area, umpiring procedure for lodged balls and overall sportsmanship.
“This is a wonderful game that allows an abundant number of participants to find a role on the team, and we want students to want to play for their school and be a part of something bigger than themselves,” Hopkins said.