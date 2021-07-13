NFHS makes rule changes for high school softball and baseball

Other 2022 high school softball rule changes:

Rule 1-2-1 -- Bases for first, second and third may be designed to disengage from their anchor system. This language was added to Rule 1 where all field and equipment rules exist. Similar language is already addressed in Rule 8-8-14 EFFECT, which states that a runner reaching a base safely will not be out for being off the base if it becomes dislodged.

Rule 3-5-3 -- New language defines what is permissible attire for coaches during a game.

Rule 6-2-2 -- The following language was moved to a Note to provide support to keep pitchers legal but removed the discrepancy in penalties from Rule 3-2-9: “A pitcher shall not wear any item on the pitching hand, wrist, arm or thighs which the umpire judges to be distracting to the batter.”

Baseball

The NFHS made an addendum to Rule 6-1-1 in high school baseball, mandating that pitchers who do not receive signals from a catcher must now at least simulate doing so with a foot on the mound as part of the pitch process.