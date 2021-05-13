NFHS allows shot clock in high school hoops; AZ has not made decision

The national body governing high school sports ruled to allow shot clocks in basketball, but schools in Arizona have not yet made a decision as to whether they will adopt the rule.
Beginning with the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball games, though each state is still in charge of adopting the rule or not. A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved, however.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association sent out a survey to all of its member school coaches and athletic directors, as well as the state’s officials, in late March 2021. Of those that responded, 74% of coaches were in favor of the shot clock, 70% of officials were in favor, and 54% of athletic directors were in favor, according to a press release from the AIA.
A shot clock was among the topics discussed by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 20-22 -- which took place virtually this year.
Rule 2-14 states that each state association may adopt a shot clock beginning in the 2022-23 season -- according to guidelines outlined in the Basketball Rules Book -- to encourage standardization among states. Guidelines include displaying two timepieces that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn, and using an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch at the scorer’s table, for a shot clock malfunction. The guidelines also allow for corrections to the shot clock only during the shot clock period in which an error occurred and the officials have definite information relative to the mistake or malfunction.
“We provided the committee with a lot of information regarding the shot clock, including responses to a 46-question survey sent to states currently using a shot clock,” said Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and officials and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee.
Each of the AIA’s six member conferences will decide what is best for them and make a presentation to the executive board if it favors shot clock adoption for each of their schools.
“It’s an exciting change. Many folks really wanted this,” AIA State Commissioner of Officials Brian Gessner said in the release. “We’re going to have a lot of work ahead of us for final approval. There will be a lot of shot clock rules that we would have to define. That’s going to be one of the biggest challenges we would have to face.”
NFHS allows head coverings
Rule 3-5-4e was added to allow players to wear head coverings for religious reasons without obtaining state association approval. The head covering shall not be made of abrasive or hard materials and must be attached so that it is highly unlikely to come off during play. Basketball is the sixth sport in which a rule related to the wearing of head coverings or other equipment for religious reasons has been adopted, following volleyball, field hockey, soccer, spirit and swimming.
