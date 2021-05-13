NFHS allows shot clock in high school hoops; AZ has not made decision

The national body governing high school sports ruled to allow shot clocks in basketball, but schools in Arizona have not yet made a decision as to whether they will adopt the rule.

Beginning with the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball games, though each state is still in charge of adopting the rule or not. A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved, however.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association sent out a survey to all of its member school coaches and athletic directors, as well as the state’s officials, in late March 2021. Of those that responded, 74% of coaches were in favor of the shot clock, 70% of officials were in favor, and 54% of athletic directors were in favor, according to a press release from the AIA.

A shot clock was among the topics discussed by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 20-22 -- which took place virtually this year.