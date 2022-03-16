NFHS allows hair adornments, beads for spiritline athletes

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) updated its spiritline rules for the 2022-23 season, allowing securely affixed hair adornments such as beads and other devices to be worn by athletes in competition throughout high school events throughout the United States.

“The NFHS Spirit Rules Committee continues to review and refine the safety rules for students in cheerleading and dance,” said James Weaver, NFHS director of performing arts and sports and liaison to the NFHS Spirit Rules Committee. “Over the past several years, significant progress has been made to make the rules clearer and, at the same time, reduce the risk of injury through progressive skills.”

The goal, the NFHS said, of the rule change is to be more inclusive to different cultural or religious beliefs. Also, Weaver asserted the importance of having hair worn in a manner that is appropriate for the activity involved, so that the newly allowed hair adornments do not provide any extra danger.

The announcement comes after a similar ruling that hair adornments are to be allowed in high school soccer, provided they are placed in a manner that is safe to the athletes involved.

“The Soccer Rules Committee wants to support diversity and ensure that all competitors are welcomed in the sport of soccer while maintaining safety in the sport,” said Julie Cochran, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the NFHS Soccer Rules Committee. “The committee felt it was important to create rules language that supported diversity of hair trends while minimizing the risk of injury to the athlete, teammates and opponents.”

