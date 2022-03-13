Nez earns Daily Sun player of the year in second sport

Being this good at basketball wasn’t supposed to happen for Gracelyn Nez.

Tyrone Johnson, the girls basketball coach for the Flagstaff Eagles, remembers years ago when Nez came into the school as a highly touted volleyball player. That panned out well, as she was a leader and multi-time All-Conference player in the fall sport.

Over time, the Eagles staff got her to give basketball a try in the winter. In 2021, she became the first player in Arizona Interscholastic Association history to record more than 1,000 kills in volleyball and more than 1,000 points in basketball.

So it’s pretty easy to say that worked out, too.

In the 2021-22 season, Nez led the Eagles in average points (13.3), rebounds (7.1), assists (2.9) and steals (3) per game, garnering Grand Canyon Region Player of the Year honors while leading Flagstaff to a record of 19-3 (12-0 Grand Canyon) and reaching the 4A Conference championship game for the first time in 30 years.

Ultimately, the Eagles ran into an ultra-talented Salpointe Catholic team in the final round, ending as the runner-up on Feb. 28 in Phoenix.

“This team, we had a chemistry like no other. We made it here, but just didn’t complete the task,” Nez said after the title contest.

There was plenty of emotion following the championship loss. Through tears -- though Nez consistently had a smile on her face during even the toughest parts of the season -- she held the runner-up trophy and joked that she would throw it to the side because it wasn’t the one the Eagles were longing for.

More than that, the end of the game signaled the conclusion of the high school basketball career of one of the best players in Flagstaff’s history.

Johnson wasn’t sure how to respond.

“There’s not a lot you can say. I just told her I’m proud of her, and thanks for everything that she did in basketball, and volleyball too. I’m just so proud of that kid. She was the leader and she just left it on the floor and always did everything I asked,” he said.

Always a talented player -- even serving as an undersized center at many points and battling against girls that towered over her in height throughout the year -- Nez’s development came as a captain and voice on the bench.

Any spectator at War Memorial Gymnasium could see how her teammates revered her.

“She was a very important part of our team. She had like 20 or more points every game it seemed like, and every game she brought it. That’s what you would expect from her,” said sophomore Alyssa Harris. “And she was our leader.”

After the 2020-21 season during which the Eagles could have little more than a few parents or family members in the crowd during home games, there were times that the gym was packed. During pregame starting lineup announcements in 2021-22, there was always a large cheer when Nez’s name was called.

She was happy to enjoy one last season with home crowds, especially in the 2022 playoffs that saw the Eagles play at home all the way into the semifinals.

There were plenty of other girls who came into their own this season, too. Junior guard Sage Begay had some moments of greatness and showed she might be Flagstaff’s leader on the court going forward, Harris had streaking scoring moments, sophomore Morningrain Honani proved her impact as a starting guard and several young bench players found roles that promise production in the future.

But behind them all was Nez, not only putting up statistics, but leading the Eagles into a season she called one of her favorites.

“I won’t hate on the other teams, and I love all the girls I’ve played with. But I felt closest to this team. They felt like my little sisters. I would boss them around in a good way. It was great,” Nez said. “I’m so glad I got to be a part of this team.”

Nez has yet to make a decision on where she will play college athletics, wanting to compete in both basketball and volleyball if possible. Immediately following her basketball season, Nez joined the Flagstaff beach volleyball squad that boasts a record of 3-0 to begin its 2022 campaign.

