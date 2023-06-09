As the name might suggest, the hopes of the first-year Northern Arizona Altitude soccer club are high.

Altitude is a newly founded team in Flagstaff playing in the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) 21U division, with a schedule of teams from around the Southwest. The team is comprised of recent high school graduates -- most of whom will be playing for various college teams in the fall -- and a handful of upcoming high school seniors who have their own college dreams.

There are players from around the state on the roster, but the majority hail from Flagstaff. Two of the local seasoned players are Mia Blair and Ellie Karren, who both graduated from Northland Prep Academy in 2021 and were four-time state champions.

The composition of the roster gives the team a local flair.

“It’s crazy because now I’m playing with people like Mia, but also a lot of other girls from Flagstaff,” Karren said. “We’ve existed in the same soccer circle around a lot of the girls but didn’t necessarily get to play together, so it’s cool to have the opportunity to be all on the same team together and represent Flagstaff.”

That was the goal, said Michael Blair, who co-coaches the team with Keith Hovis.

The pair leads the Northland Prep Spartans girls soccer team as well.

“Professionals play for club and country. We think of it like they’re playing for their colleges or other teams, and now they’re playing for their region or hometown. It’s fun for them to get to be with players they’ve gone against. They get to see how good the area can be,” Michael Blair said.

The team started to form in April, as the WPSL reached out to Michael Blair and Hovis months before. Neither were sure at first whether there would be enough interest and commitment from local players to warrant putting the team together.

However, the pair of coaches used their connections to reach out to girls. Some of the players, such as Mia Blair, sent a few text messages to players they wanted to compete with or had admired from afar.

Eventually, with girls from around Arizona, the team took shape. There were plenty of college players, and college hopefuls, eager to keep up their fitness and skills during the offseason.

The start was tough, as there were few practices before the first league match, which took place on Sunday against El Paso at a neutral field in Marana on Sunday.

“At the beginning of the game, our goalkeeper goes, ‘What’s your name again?’ to one of the girls on the backline,” Mia Blair said, laughing.

With not much chemistry developed -- and apparently without the much-needed benefit of last names on the jerseys -- the Altitude scored two goals in the final few minutes on the way to a 3-2 victory.

The victory, despite the challenges of being a new team, was a pleasant start.

“It speaks to how much we love the game. We’ve got a lot of creative players and great athletes. It’s fun to see how we figured it out in the game,” Mia Blair said.

Michael Blair was impressed by the level of play from his younger girls. The Altitude weren’t playing with their full roster yet, missing a few players due to vacation or other obligations. Some of the main contributors were the high school players, who made plays against girls a few years older and more experienced.

“They stepped up and weren’t afraid to go up against some girls that are going to be juniors or seniors in college, and they were all-in. It gives them confidence that they can play at this level,” Michael Blair said.

There are five more matches scheduled in the regular season, including two home contests set to take place at Peaks View County Park in Flagstaff. Altitude is still looking for sponsors and hopes to culminate some fan engagement in its first campaign, relying potentially on the local soccer community.

The goal is to provide a team that can be successful for several years, offering another opportunity for local players to improve and achieve at high levels in their various soccer journeys.

“We’re excited for the girls in the future of this team,” Michael Blair said, “but also for the current players to get the benefit for the rest of their careers.”

The Altitude’s next match is scheduled for Saturday against the Pima County Surf in Tucson.