New women's hoopers show promise, provide energy for Lumberjacks

The returning contributors have “made it their responsibility” to usher the new players in, especially in the times where the Lumberjacks are not practicing. The new players have not been on campus long, but have taken part in such activities as watching Phoenix Suns playoff games together in the evenings.

“The upperclassman leadership has been good. They’ve helped us get adjusted and getting into their flow,” Jaiteh said. “We’re doing well, especially off the court. That’s where it starts.”

“I don’t feel like we’re new. It’s more like we were all at home taking a break and now we’re together,” McDaniel added.

Much of Payne’s excitement for the new players’ attendance in practice exists because now she can begin to conduct more team-centric training sessions, formulating specific plays for both ends of the court.

In June, most of the time on the court was spent doing individual drills. Now, with nearly the full roster in Flagstaff, the Lumberjacks can begin developing a game plan.

This preseason is the first time she is able to see the new girls in more than a limited capacity, as well. Payne said the past recruiting cycle was difficult due to COVID-19 precautions, and her staff was unable to see the new girls live very much.