New women's hoopers show promise, provide energy for Lumberjacks

For the first time since the 2020-21 season ended, nearly all of the Northern Arizona women's basketball team took the court at Rolle Activity Center together in early July.
Many of the returners were on campus taking part in preseason workouts in June, but the July session was the first time the Lumberjacks’ four new players were able to begin practicing.
Two true freshmen -- Natalie Greenwood and Fatoumata Jaiteh -- and two transfers -- redshirt freshman Teionni McDaniel from Hawaii and redshirt sophomore Sierra Mich’l from Pima Community College -- make up the four new players that Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne hopes bring a new energy and skill set to her squad.
Three of the four -- all but McDaniel -- are listed as forwards on Northern Arizona’s 2021-22 roster, giving the Lumberjacks a size boost.
“We were really short-handed in the post last year, and we have three of the four new players who can play the five inside or the stretch four, so we’re excited about the depth that will add to the roster,” Payne said.
Before the new players could take the court with the team, though, they had to adjust to the first few days on campus in Flagstaff. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the incoming players did not go through the traditional orientation process Payne expects from her freshmen and transfers.
The returning contributors have “made it their responsibility” to usher the new players in, especially in the times where the Lumberjacks are not practicing. The new players have not been on campus long, but have taken part in such activities as watching Phoenix Suns playoff games together in the evenings.
“The upperclassman leadership has been good. They’ve helped us get adjusted and getting into their flow,” Jaiteh said. “We’re doing well, especially off the court. That’s where it starts.”
“I don’t feel like we’re new. It’s more like we were all at home taking a break and now we’re together,” McDaniel added.
Much of Payne’s excitement for the new players’ attendance in practice exists because now she can begin to conduct more team-centric training sessions, formulating specific plays for both ends of the court.
In June, most of the time on the court was spent doing individual drills. Now, with nearly the full roster in Flagstaff, the Lumberjacks can begin developing a game plan.
This preseason is the first time she is able to see the new girls in more than a limited capacity, as well. Payne said the past recruiting cycle was difficult due to COVID-19 precautions, and her staff was unable to see the new girls live very much.
“(July) will be about really getting a feel for our players,” she said.
And even with the promise of new talent working to infuse itself into the rotation, the new girls expect an acclimation period, both to the team and the elevation in Flagstaff.
Players were breathing heavily after a recent practice, especially the new ones. Jaiteh said a teammate described the sensation as almost a rite of passage: “The first cough.”
The returners have made the newcomers feel welcome. Still, there is a lot to do in the months of preparation before the season begins.
“I could tell it was going to be tough right away,” McDaniel said. “But I think we’ll get used to it when we practice more.”