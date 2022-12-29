New team meets old for Northern Arizona's Oltrogge

As the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women’s basketball team begins Big Sky Conference play today there is one player in particular who will be in the spotlight.

Forward Montana Oltrogge spent four seasons at Idaho State, the Lumberjacks’ opponent to start conference play at the Walkup Skydome. After her time with the Bengals, she came over this year as a graduate transfer and was immediately a contributor for her new team.

I’m super excited to announce that I will be playing my last year of college ball at Northern Arizona University! pic.twitter.com/FgPHRvwzXk — Montana Oltrogge (@montanaoltrogge) March 25, 2022

She’ll see the Bengals on the court today -- a familiar sight over many years -- but will be in a different uniform, playing against them, for the first time.

“It’s really exciting. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see familiar faces but also to be able to compete against them. I’m looking forward to it,” Oltrogge said.

Oltrogge was a member of the Idaho State team that won the Big Sky Conference championship and reached the NCAA Tournament in 2021. She was named to the 2021 Big Sky All-Tournament Team that year. In four years, she averaged 7.1 points and 2.9 rebounds for Idaho State. In 2021-22, she averaged a career-high 10.1 points.

Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne was impressed with Oltrogge from afar, playing the Bengals twice per season over the past few years. The two teams’ last matchup, in Idaho, was Oltrogge’s best. On Feb. 24, 2022, she erupted for 21 points, including a game-high five 3-pointers, as the Bengals defeated the Lumberjacks, 76-66.

“She single-handedly beat us in Pocatello last year,” Payne said.

With Oltrogge leaving the Bengals after a solid career, the Lumberjacks made an immediate push to get her to Flagstaff.

“Obviously Montana is a very talented player with a ton of experience. She’s a great shooter, but can score at all three levels, and is a pretty good defender. So when she did end up entering the transfer portal, she was someone we were interested in,” Payne said. “As soon as her name came through, we got in touch and got her up for a visit two days later.”

Oltrogge has played well in her first 13 games for the Lumberjacks. She averages 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds, and is a regular fixture in the starting lineup.

Furthermore, she brings the Lumberjacks valuable championship pedigree, having lifted the trophy in her time with Idaho State. The Lumberjacks, who finished runner-up in last year’s tournament, believe they have benefited from her input.

“We got so close last year, and none of our players had that experience of what it takes to get over that hump of winning a championship. So it definitely has helped, and will continue to help as we progress in the conference season,” Payne said.

Thursday’s game against Idaho State is just the first of many to come in conference play. As such, Oltrogge is not focused on revenge or proving anything to her old team, as much as starting the conference schedule off in a strong way.

She also simply wants to perform well for a team that has believed in her from the start of her playing days at Northern Arizona University. She said she has given some small tips to teammates and coaches, being familiar with the Bengals’ style.

But mostly she is preparing to try to have the best game possible.

“Now, every game matters,” Oltrogge said. “There’s a little extra (today) because I played there for four years, and now I’m with a new team and new experiences. I’m excited to be able to show that.”

She added: “I think it would set us up for success going into the conference season. And it would be really big for us to get a win.”

Tipoff between the Lumberjacks (6-7) and Bengals is set for 6 p.m. in the Walkup Skydome.