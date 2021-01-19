New-look winter sports season opens with closely fought crosstown girls basketball game

It was a bit sloppy on the hardwood. It was quieter than normal in the gym. And it was easily one of the weirdest crosstown basketball games in the history of the Flagstaff and Coconino rivalry.

The players wore masks all game, adhering to the new protocol set by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. The crowd, which was more accurately the Flagstaff and Coconino junior varsity teams sitting on opposite sides of the War Memorial Gymnasium as no parents or other students were allowed, was drowned out by the coaches and the benches throughout the game.

Even the parking lot was weird. Normally swarming with fans trying to get into the gym, there were just a few scattered cars parked in the snowy lot.

But, at the end of the day, basketball was played when it was not supposed to happen. Both Eagles head coach Tyrone Johnson and first-year Panthers head coach Cassie Schrader were relieved for that at the least.

"I'm so used to the stands being packed," Schrader said. "I think that served us well because our girls get a little intimidated by the environment and I know that. ... I thought that worked to our advantage. It was weird for me, because half the time I am the only one anyone can hear in the entire gym. ... I thought we had a great energy on the bench and that is half the battle there."