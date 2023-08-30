Ken Murphy said he's been lucky to have so many leaders over the years on the teams he's coached while at Northern Arizona University.

The Lumberjacks volleyball coach, who is entering his 10th year at the helm, will rely on this year's leaders to help get the program, which won two Big Sky Conference tournament titles under his guidance, back to its winning ways after posting a dismal 5-18 overall record last season and missing the postseason for the first time under Murphy.

“We had a very busy period from December until August restocking our team with depth and getting competitors in our gym again," Murphy said at Tuesday's practice in Rolle Activity Center.

Of the 16 total players on the roster, eight are new faces. There are four freshmen, four sophomores, four juniors, three seniors and one fifth-year player in middle-blocker Neche Newton.

The Lumberjacks, who were picked seventh in this year's Big Sky preseason poll, finished 2022 with a 4-12 mark in the Big Conference, dealing with injury setbacks all year as Murphy tried to develop a young squad.

Murphy said he usually doesn't think of the seasons ahead of him in terms such as "rebuild" or "retool." But this year he found himself thinking a little more about how to define 2023.

“We knew from just coming out of all the things we dealt with last year, all the injuries, and we just had to kind of restock the shelves, I guess I would say," Murphy said.

He expects his squad to be competitive this fall and thinks the roster consists of the right pieces, despite it being so green.

“They just have to get used to playing with each other,” Murphy said.

That's an area where the leaders on the team such as Newton and senior libero Millie O'Ketter come into play.

Murphy said both of those players, including others such as senior front-row player Savannah Bloom and sophomores Sophia Wadsworth and Keira Hall, come into play.

“It’s refreshing, honesty, as a coach to see the kids just own it like that and take charge of their team the way they are," Murphy said.

O'Ketter, who joined the team in 2020, led the Lumberjacks last year in digs with 395 and finished 2022 with a solid .961 serve-reception clip. So far this season, with Northern Arizona holding a record at 2-1 after the opening weekend of the regular season, the libero has no reception errors on 43 attempts against her to go with a team-high 57 digs.

“She’s a big-time leader for us, her and Neche," Murphy said. "A great effort all the time. She had a fantastic first weekend, just very competitive, great passing and serving. I just think if our young team can model themselves after her and Neche a little bit, we're going to be in great shape.”

Meanwhile, up front, Newton returns for a fifth year after being one of six Lumberjacks to provide the team 100 or more kills last year in addition to notching 67 total blocks -- which was a tie for the team high.

The leadership on the team could also assist in helping deal with the pressure of righting the ship.

“There is pressure on the kids, I think. They know what the standards are here, they know what the expectations are here and they know that last year was a disappointment. And my message to them is that I don’t think it was their fault. It wasn’t like they came in here and everything got worse. We just had a really tough stretch of circumstances," Murphy said.

He added: “They did everything right, and sometimes it’s hard as players and coaches when you are doing everything right but then you struggle a little bit.”

To their credit, Murphy thinks this group is tough and talented enough to get back to being a threat in the Big Sky -- even with two key pieces in senior Taylor Jacobsen and freshman middle Gigi Greenlee out for the season already with injuries.

“They are aware that every week we are going to be better," Murphy said of his crew, "so coming out of last weekend, they feel pretty good."

Northern Arizona will play in the Jacksonville Tournament starting Friday. The team opens with a match against Jacksonville University, plays Florida A&M at 2:30 later that Friday and then ends the tourney with a contest against The Citadel at 8 a.m. Saturday.