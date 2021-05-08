New Flagstaff Eagles football head coach takes first steps in spring practice

However, he does have some plans to shake up the playbook a bit. As the past defensive coordinator, Manning said he will continue to lead the defensive unit in a similar manner to years past, while adding a bit more emphasis on pass coverage.

Offensively, the Eagles could look drastically different, though. In addition to Manning, Kevin Aguas, a former Coconino Panthers assistant, joined the staff as associate head coach and will lead the offense.

Manning said the emphasis for the spring is more on "knocking off the rust," but the two coaches are slowly implementing new formations and plays in a more flexible offense that aims to be quicker and and more unpredictable for opposing defenses.

The returning Flagstaff players at spring practice appear excited for it.

“We’ll be able to use more of the field, more of our guys in good spots. I think we’ll be able to move the ball down the field more, have more adjustments and keep things moving faster,” senior Marcus Salcido said.

“We’re going to be coming out with some speed and some power, a couple new things that we haven’t been doing here for a while, and he knows us well enough to know how to utilize us,” Ayup added.