New Flagstaff Eagles football head coach takes first steps in spring practice

After a shortened 2020 high school football season that followed an uncertain offseason, the Flagstaff Eagles were finally able to meet on the field to begin spring practices this week in preparation for fall of 2021. Spring promises a chance to implement all of Flagstaff’s changes on the field for the first time.
With a new roster and a shakeup atop the coaching staff, the Eagles were excited to get back to spring football, something the players on last year’s team did not get to experience due to COVID-19.
“It feels a little nostalgic having spring football again,” Eagles senior Ethan Ayup said.
Sean Manning, a longtime assistant for the Eagles, was hired as the head coach in the offseason, replacing Todd Hanley. The Eagles went 4-4 last season and fell in the 4A Conference's play-in round.
Having been around the team for many years, Manning said his goal is not to gut the program's tradition. Rather, he hopes to mix some of the best aspects of each of the team’s past head coaches into an all-encompassing culture.
“I often thought about it, what I would do if I ever got into this position. I’ve had a lot of different coaches that I’ve worked under. Different minds, different philosophies, different attitudes, all for the same goal. So I’ve tried to kind of put together something of all of them,” he said.
However, he does have some plans to shake up the playbook a bit. As the past defensive coordinator, Manning said he will continue to lead the defensive unit in a similar manner to years past, while adding a bit more emphasis on pass coverage.
Offensively, the Eagles could look drastically different, though. In addition to Manning, Kevin Aguas, a former Coconino Panthers assistant, joined the staff as associate head coach and will lead the offense.
Manning said the emphasis for the spring is more on "knocking off the rust," but the two coaches are slowly implementing new formations and plays in a more flexible offense that aims to be quicker and and more unpredictable for opposing defenses.
The returning Flagstaff players at spring practice appear excited for it.
“We’ll be able to use more of the field, more of our guys in good spots. I think we’ll be able to move the ball down the field more, have more adjustments and keep things moving faster,” senior Marcus Salcido said.
“We’re going to be coming out with some speed and some power, a couple new things that we haven’t been doing here for a while, and he knows us well enough to know how to utilize us,” Ayup added.
The familiarity with the returning players will be significant, as well, because Flagstaff graduated several seniors that were core pieces in seasons past. Manning will be tasked with replacing the graduates’ production with a slew of new contributors.
His coaching method to help the young players improve is somewhat nontraditional. In a practice, Manning might not raise his voice once, and it is even more rare that he expresses anger on the field.
Thus far, the players have enjoyed his style.
“If you’re here to work, and he doesn’t have to yell and scream to get us to work, because if you’re in then you’re going to give it your all,” Salcido said.
“He’s seen the best and the worst parts of Flag High. He’s seen records from 0-10 to 10-0, and with coach Aguas, too, they can be successful together, so that’s a positive for us,” he added.
Manning will helm a couple more weeks of spring football practices, leading into summer offseason training to begin in June.
The process of fully implementing his culture at Flagstaff will be a slow one, he said. Starting at the first step, though, the Eagles appear enthused for the journey ahead.
“We’re looking at the new kids, brushing the dust off the returners and getting back into things before we dive too deep into the playbook,” Manning said. “We had pretty good numbers to start, so hopefully we can keep that energy going.”