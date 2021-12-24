New ESPN+ deal benefits NAU directly through recruiting, other areas

With the move to ESPN+, the Big Sky Conference has the ability to showcase its games across the nation. By broadening the scope of viewership and exposure, the conference can cast a wider net in recruiting high school players to come play for Big Sky schools.

“That was a message delivered loud and clear from all of our coaches,” said Dan Satter, the Big Sky's deputy commissioner. “Recruiting is the lifeblood of a successful college athletics program.”

Northern Arizona volleyball coach Ken Murphy is one of the many Big Sky coaches who sees the benefit in this new media rights deal.

“I think that format gives us a little more exposure and I hear a lot of positive things from recruits,” said Murphy, one of the longest-tenured head coaches at NAU.

With fall sports concluded and the recruiting season now underway, the Big Sky as a whole will see how much ESPN+ will help in the recruiting game.

Coaches weren’t the only ones that had a say on the deal. Naturally, athletic directors had to sign off on the conference moving forward with a deal that would affect all sorts of categories such as recruiting, image and finances.

NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow said the new TV deal was a collaborative effort.

“We work very collaboratively with the conference as an athletic director group to forward a proposal to the [school] presidents,” Marlow said. “By the time it reached the presidents, we had vetted the ESPN+ arrangement very closely and felt it was not only best for the league now, but well into the future.”

Marlow said that with the start-up costs and the way benefits are shared with all the schools, the direct profit isn’t the main draw. Instead, the ability to engage with alumni and donors more meaningfully thanks to the deal’s exposure provides other upsides.

The athletic director also said the shorter duration of the media rights deal (specific terms were not disclosed) puts the conference in the best position going forward.

“I think that was very smart,” Marlow said. “It puts us in a position to be back at the table in the shorter term as opposed to the longer term to make the arrangement best for ESPN and certainly the best for the Big Sky Conference.”

Technical differences between ESPN+ and Pluto TV

ESPN+ is a streaming service that originally cost $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year when it was released in 2018. In August 2020, the company increased the monthly price to $5.99 while keeping the yearly price the same at the time. That would change in a few months, with the yearly price going up to $59.99 just after the new year.

The trend of rising subscription prices continued into this year. In July of this year, only a month after the Big Sky announced its deal with ESPN+, both the monthly and yearly subscriptions were raised. Currently, ESPN+ costs $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year.

ESPN+’s subscription count has consistently grown since its launch. The service currently has over 17 million subscribers as of Q4 2021, up from over 10 million a year before.

Pluto TV, a free streaming service, was founded in 2014 and was purchased by ViacomCBS in January 2019 for $340 million. The platform, which aired Big Sky events up until April 2021, has 54 million monthly active users as of Q3 2021, up from 36 million a year prior.

With the drastic move from a free service to a paid service, the number of potential users with the ability to watch Big Sky games decreased.

“Pluto, I think, would have kept us if we had said we really wanted to stay,” Satter said. “They indicated at the time that live sports wasn’t going to be the highest priority.”

The differences between ESPN+ and Pluto TV go deeper than just media rights and licensing. The production work that has to go into running a smooth broadcast takes a lot of work and technology.

NAU production departments pivot quickly

Christian Brunn, coordinator of digital production for NAU Athletics, said he and his production team had about two months to prepare to stream NAU games on ESPN+ and that he found out about the shift right around the time it was announced.

“When we first heard about it I felt it was going to be a mad scramble, and it felt very chaotic in the moment,” Brunn said. “But as the two months or so before fall sports kind of unraveled, it was almost like an organized chaos. We methodically chipped away at things we needed to and got it to a point that we were comfortable.”

Having worked with both Pluto TV and ESPN+, Brunn said a big distinction between the two platforms and their support systems is the live communication the production team has with ESPN in the middle of games.

“When we streamed for Pluto what we had to do was if we were going into a commercial break, we would just throw up a slate, and it would be a single picture,” Brunn said. “Pluto’s algorithm would detect that and play ads over it. What ESPN does is we talk to somebody on the phone while they’re watching our stream and count us in and out of breaks.”

With all the moving parts that are involved in a broadcast, a strong production team is important to make sure an event is being streamed efficiently. NAU broadcasts of sports outside the Walkup Skydome, such as soccer, volleyball and in some cases basketball, take about nine to 10 people to get it to a standard that the athletic department is happy with.

Mitch Strohman, general manager of NAU-TV and the Voice of the Lumberjacks, has seen a huge improvement in the work that is possible thanks to ESPN+. While he mentions that he and his team are given a lot of creative freedom with their broadcasts, ESPN is still very much around to support the team and ensure that everything is running smoothly.

“ESPN’s production team has been absolutely amazing in their support,” Strohman said. “We meet with them on Zoom every week, we get direct and super constructive feedback on every production, and they have even sent personnel here to meet with us in person. They expect us to meet their high standards, but they’re willing to help us learn to meet those standards. Working with the ESPN production folks has been a fantastic experience. They’ve been great teachers and coaches for all of us in the Big Sky Conference.”

ESPN provided equipment to Big Sky schools that needed upgrades to meet the network’s standards. NAU was provided with three encoders, which are used to convert video into a digital, streamable format and send it over to ESPN. The school also received two computers that hold the graphics that ESPN requires to be used on broadcasts. These pieces of equipment would be split between NAU Athletics and NAU-TV.

While the transition process has looked smooth with the finished product NAU-TV put out for every home NAU football game, it wasn’t as easy as it seemed. Last year, the production truck used by the group was lost in a fire along with much of the equipment used for broadcasts.

“We had to develop a production plan in just three weeks that would allow us to replicate as much as possible the capabilities of that lost production truck,” Strohman said. “Thanks to support from the athletics department, our team came up with a crazy scheme to jury-rig spare equipment, spread out on a bunch of card tables and produce football games for ESPN+. It was scary, but also exciting when we pulled it all off.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0