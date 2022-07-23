New defensive coordinators at Coconino look forward to football season

The faces set to lead the defense for Coconino football are technically new, but not really.

Ty Furr and Wade Patten were hired in the offseason as co-defensive coordinators.

Both have their own histories with the Panthers.

Patten stepped into a new role on the same staff. He’s been around the team for several years, including serving in a spot as a defensive assistant coach last season.

Furr is a recent graduate from Northern Arizona University, and he played on the Lumberjacks football team. Before that he played and graduated from Coconino.

The two, in an attempt to keep up a tradition of defensive success, aim to balance as new colleagues.

“He played here before, he’s recently played football, he’s closer to the age of these kids and knows how to connect with them,” Patten said. “It’s been great having him. It’s like I know the system, and he knows football in general.”

Furr’s senior varsity season was Mike Lapsley’s first as head coach of the Panthers. Furr said he knew that some day he would work for the Panthers in this capacity.

He even knows some of the current Panthers’ older siblings from his own days in school.

“That was the year that we changed the character of the school. And seeing these last four or five years, the records have changed. It’s something I loved seeing, and now coming here in a coaching role, it’s really exciting,” he said.

Furr added that he feels a lot of gratitude for Lapsley and that he hopes to play a similar role for the current players.

“He built me. That’s what I want to help do for these kids," Furr said.

Now a few months into coaching together, the pair’s thoughts have turned to the upcoming fall season. Other than a 34-26 overtime loss to Prescott, Coconino never gave up more than 14 points in Grand Canyon Region contest last season.

And the Panthers have plenty of returning starters from last year, as eight of their top 11 tacklers were juniors or sophomores last season. So Patten said expects the group will again be solid.

“There’s guys that understand what we’re about, who understand the culture, and some new ones we hope can step in,” he said.

Up until this point, Coconino has not yet put pads on for official practices. The Panthers took part in spring football toward the end of the school year, and played a full 7-on-7 passing season in June, but have not fully been able to put in place the hard-hitting, fast style both Furr and Patten are looking forward to seeing.

Until then, they are working on fundamentals. But there is a newfound eagerness to teach for the new staff.

“The guys are hungry to learn, hungry to hit, and I can’t wait to put pads on because it’s a team I can’t wait to see playing real football,” Furr said.

“That’s going to be where we see the most growth, I think. When the kids get pads on, we’ll see how they can fly around and play a different way,” Patten added.

Coconino will continue summer training sessions in July, with official tryouts and team practices set for August. The Panthers open the regular season with a home game against Blue Ridge on Sept. 9.