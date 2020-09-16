NCAA D-I Council passes multiple changes, including start date for college hoops

The council also set a new range of games for each school to hit. The max amount of games each team can schedule has been reduced from 31 to 27, and the minimum for NCAA Tournament consideration changed from 25 all the way down to 13 for men’s hoops. For women, the max is 25, or 23 if a team participates in an in-season tourney.

For now, the Big Sky Conference hoops slate is set for 16 games for each team. Schools will play six teams twice and the other four once -- the scheduling of which will be based off geographic location.

It is also up in the air whether college basketball will have to utilize some form of bubble, which is an idea that reportedly has floated around the NCAA. Tournaments such as the Battle for Atlantis and the Maui Invitational have reportedly been moved to less-than-scenic locations.

Football

The council announced that the FCS playoffs, as expected since it was postponed a month ago, will take place in late spring from April 18 to May 15, 2021. The field has been reduced to 16 teams from 24, according to a press release. The results for teams that choose to play in the fall will play into the selection process for the spring playoffs.

Technically, the championship framework must be approved by the NCAA D-I Board of Directors as a formality.