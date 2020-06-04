NBA G League cancels season, ending Northern Arizona Suns year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced Thursday that the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA G League season, which was suspended March 12, has been canceled, putting an end to the Northern Arizona Suns' season as well.

The NBA G League’s regular season was set to conclude back on March 28.

“While canceling the remainder of our season weighs heavily on us, we recognize that it is the most appropriate action to take for our league,” Abdur-Rahim said. “I extend my sincere gratitude to NBA G League players and coaches for giving their all to their teams and fans this season. And to our fans, I thank you and look forward to resuming play for the 2020-21 season.”

In the coming weeks, the NBA G League will announce end-of-season award winners, according to the league press release, including the Most Valuable Player, Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

The Prescott Valley-based NAZ Suns released a statement to media, expressing some disappointment in the cancellation of the season.