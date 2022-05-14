 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NAZ Elite's Tuliamuk wins 11th national title, other Flagstaff-based runners stand out in Grand Rapids

  • 0
USATF

Aliphine Tuliamuk (left) and Leonard Korir (right) pose after winning the USATF 25K Championships in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday.

 USATF, courtesy

Flagstaff-based runners made their mark at the USTAF 25K Championships  in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday morning.

Claiming the 11th national title of her career overall, Alphine Tuliamuk, an Olympian and member of NAZ Elite, won the women's race with a time of 1:23:19. Her time was 45 seconds faster than the 1:24:04 time posted by Keira D'Amato in second place.

There were also several McKirdy Trained athletes representing Flagstaff in the event.

The next stop on the 2022 USATF Running Circuit are the women’s 6K title race on June 4 and the men run in the men's 8K champ race on July 16.

Women's top 10 results:

1. Aliphine Tuliamuk 1:23:19

2. Keira D'Amato 1:24:04

3. Dakotah Lindwurm 1:26:37

4. Sarah Pagano 1:27:52

5. Andrea Pomaranski 1:28:20

People are also reading…

6. Molly Bookmyer 1:28:40

7. Lindsay Flanagan 1:28:56

8. Brittney Feivor 1:29:09

9. Sakiko Minagawa 1:31:54

10. Joanna Stephens 1:32:46

1. Leonard Korir 1:15:53

2. Futsum Zeinasellassie 1:16:29

3. Kiya Dandena 1:16:42

4. Johnny Crain 1:16:49

5. Will Nation 1:17:40

6. Tyler Jermann 1:18:08

7. Haron Lagat 1:18:48

8. Parker Stinson 1:19:19

9. Joshua Park 1:19:22

10. Fernando Cabada 1:20:53

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NPA golf heads to state riding high

NPA golf heads to state riding high

Northland Prep Academy boys golf is in an unprecedented place, in legitimate contention for one of the top spot in the Division III state tournament.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)