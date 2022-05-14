NAZ Elite's Tuliamuk wins 11th national title, other Flagstaff-based runners stand out in Grand Rapids

Flagstaff-based runners made their mark at the USTAF 25K Championships in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday morning.

Claiming the 11th national title of her career overall, Alphine Tuliamuk, an Olympian and member of NAZ Elite, won the women's race with a time of 1:23:19. Her time was 45 seconds faster than the 1:24:04 time posted by Keira D'Amato in second place.

There were also several McKirdy Trained athletes representing Flagstaff in the event.

The next stop on the 2022 USATF Running Circuit are the women’s 6K title race on June 4 and the men run in the men's 8K champ race on July 16.

Women's top 10 results:

1. Aliphine Tuliamuk 1:23:19

2. Keira D'Amato 1:24:04

3. Dakotah Lindwurm 1:26:37

4. Sarah Pagano 1:27:52

5. Andrea Pomaranski 1:28:20

6. Molly Bookmyer 1:28:40

7. Lindsay Flanagan 1:28:56

8. Brittney Feivor 1:29:09

9. Sakiko Minagawa 1:31:54

10. Joanna Stephens 1:32:46

1. Leonard Korir 1:15:53

2. Futsum Zeinasellassie 1:16:29

3. Kiya Dandena 1:16:42

4. Johnny Crain 1:16:49

5. Will Nation 1:17:40

6. Tyler Jermann 1:18:08

7. Haron Lagat 1:18:48

8. Parker Stinson 1:19:19

9. Joshua Park 1:19:22

10. Fernando Cabada 1:20:53

