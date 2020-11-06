NAZ Elite's Matt Baxter wins 10K New Zealand national title

Matt Baxter showed he has the ability to bounce back from setbacks and show up for the big stage.

After dealing with some injury issues since spring, the NAZ Elite athlete won his second senior title Friday, winning the New Zealand Road Race Championships 10K in convincing fashion. Baxter clocked a 30:22 on the way to claiming the victory over defending champ Aaron Pulford, who was looking to become the seventh-ever repeat winner of the title.

“I know Matt Baxter is running," Pulford said in a New Zealand Athletics article a few days before the race at Bruce Pulman Park in Auckland. "I haven’t raced him for more than a year, so it will be fun."

The race, which took place on Saturday in New Zealand, saw Eric Speakman take third in 31:39 behind the runner-up's 31:23.

It is Baxter's second national title, as he won the 2019 New Zealand National Track and Field Championship 5,000 meters in 14:04.44.

"Winning a national title of any kind is never easy, and I know this will help Matt as he looks forward to qualifying for the 2021 Olympic Games," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Friday night.

