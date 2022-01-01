NAZ Elite Year in Review: Roster changes retirement late in year as team fires in 2022

A bit of a roller coaster year ended with some roster shake-ups for NAZ Elite, which plans to have a new look heading into 2022 after teasing the idea of an expansion of sorts late in 2021.

"Much of my time over the last six months or so has been spent preparing for an expansion of our team that will allow us to, first and foremost, compete at the very highest international level…and in turn to inspire runners of all ages and abilities all over the world," NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said in a press release last week. "As such, you the fans, are at the center of this expansion."

Also, 2022 means the start of the Olympic cycle for the group, which saw mixed marathon results, dominating debuts and an original member of the team announce his retirement over the last 365 days.

Here's a look some of the big stories from NAZ Elite in 2021:

Scott Smith retires

One of the original members of NAZ Elite when it launched in 2014, Scott Smith announced his retirement in December at the age of 35.

During his time with NAZ Elite, Smith ran 11 marathons. He raced in three different World Marathon Majors at least once, taking on Boston, New York City and Chicago during his career. He competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials, and his PR of 2:09:46 was recorded -- when Smith was 34 -- nearly a year ago at The Marathon Project. In all, he ran 12 total marathons.

“I always remember him being just as excited for the others,” Rosario said around the time of Smith's retirement.

NAZ Elite has created the Scott Smith Teammate Award in his memory.

Departures

Late in the year, not long after Smith retired, longtime member Scott Fauble announced he would be moving on from the team. Around the same time, Rory Linkletter, a Canadian and BYU product NAZ Elite signed coming out of college, also declared he would be departing.

NAZ Elite also then announced that Sid Vaughn would not be part of the team as it moves forward into the next Olympic cycle.

Fauble was one of the team's top marathoners. His marathon PR of 2:09:09 set in 2019 at Boston stands currently as NAZ Elite's fastest marathon, and his 2:09:42 set in 2020 at The Marathon Project is the team's second-fastest 26.2-mile result.

Linkletter left after running four marathons with the team and just after posting a personal best at the distance in early December of 2:12:52. Linkletter owns the team's best half marathon time of 1:01:44, which was set in 2020.

Fauble first began racing with the team in 2015. Linkletter was picked up in 2019.

Vaughn, on the other hand, struggled to stay healthy during his time with the team and ever make any true gains during his brief stint with the group after joining the roster in 2019. He did, however, win the Surf City Classic Half Marathon in1:06:53 late in 2021, but more setbacks then kept him from ever running many marathons with the squad.

Moreover, after signing veteran Ryan Hill to the team in early January of 2020, he soon left after being unable to produce at a high level, especially when the Olympic Trials approached. Hill had just five races during his time with NAZ Elite, the last being a 23rd-place finish at the Trials in June in the men's 5,000-meter prelims.

1 hour to remember

Alice Wright spent much of 2020 and 2021 battling or recovering from injuries, but she came back with a bang.

In October, Wright won the HOKA NAZ Elite One Hour Run, covering 17,044 meters in the hour to set a new British women's record. It was just the second time NAZ Elite ever had an athlete lace up for the 1-hour run event.

Before she set the record, Wright returned to competitive racing at the Athens Half Marathon, clocking a 1:14:53 for first place. The last race she had before Athens was in July of 2019.

Dominating the half marathon

When it came to the half-marathon distance in 2021, NAZ Elite crushed it nearly every time it sent an athlete to an outing.

Seven different athletes for NAZ Elite in 2021 ran six different half marathons. Wright, Vaughn, Linkletter, Matt Baxter and Stephanie Bruce all won their respective outings.

Meanwhile, Lauren Paquette was fourth in 1:09:46 -- the second-fastest time in the event in team history -- at the USATF Half Marathon Championships December upon making her debut at the distance.

Coaching them up

Jenna Wrieden became the team's first-ever full-time assistant coach starting in January of 2021.

Wrieden grew up in Arizona and ran for Arizona State, and, according to NAZ Elite, competed on the same Sun Devils squad as Amy Cragg and Des Linden.

When NAZ Elite was given a new contract in 2020, they had room for a full-time assistant and decided upon Wrieden.

Tuliamuk in Tokyo

Aliphine Tuliamuk won the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in February of 2020. The pandemic struck not long after and, during the pause, Tuliamuk had her first child.

But expanding her family didn't mean Tuliamuk wasn't going to be in the Tokyo Games.

Only about seven months removed from giving birth to a daughter named Zoe, the U.S. Marathon Trials winner willed her way to Tokyo. The team was careful about her buildup for the Olympic marathon, which she did not finish.

When COVID-19 stalled the Olympics, pushing it back a year, Tuliamuk and her fiancé, Tim Gannon, decided to start their family -- following their hearts like many other successful women runners have done in the past. After giving birth in mid-January, Tuliamuk waited about two months to begin running again at a low effort. Then began the gradual climb to reaching a fitness level that would allow her to compete at the Olympics.

Daring debut for Hauger

Nick Hauger waited patiently to make his marathon debut, and his will to wait for the right moment paid off. After dealing with injuries and other forms of setbacks, Hauger ran a 2:12:59 at the California International Marathon in early December. He took third place with the performance, finishing one spot behind Linkletter.

Part of his buildup was the USATF 25k Championships/Amway River Bank Run, which he finished in 10th place with a time of 1:16:31.

Given the greenlight by his coach to push hard if he felt good down the stretch of his first marathon, Hauger pressed harder and showed why he could be a continual threat as a marathoner further into his career.

NAZ Elite This Week: Katie Wasserman joins roster as NYC just around corner NAZ Elite is sending two of its veterans and longest-active runners to New York City this weekend.

Youth movement

NAZ Elite signed two young runners in 2021, and one started off strong as the other has yet to race.

In September, the team signed Alex Masai, whose family has a pedigree in distance racing.

Masai, a native of Kenya, displayed promising performances late in his college career at Hofstra University in New York, running a PR of 27:45.19 in the 10,000m run and a PR of 13:24.68 in the 5000m both at the 2021 edition of the NCAA outdoor championships.

Then in the later parts of 2021, NAZ Elite brought aboard Katie Wasserman, who was the runner-up in the 5000m event at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Wasserman made her debut with the team at the Michigan Pro Ekiden in November, not long after signing, and then she posted an impressive fourth-place result at the USATF Club Cross Country Championships with a time of 19:57.

Sweet apple after busted Boston

Boston was a bust for NAZ Elite in 2021. But two big performances at the Big Apple helped turn things around as the end of the year approached.

Fauble, Smith and Linkletter went 16th, 17th and 37th, respectively, at the World Marathon Major. Fauble had stomach issues and paused for a bathroom break, Smith ran well for his age and the point of his career and Linkletter stalled out halfway through and struggled to get to the finish line.

About a month later, Kellyn Taylor and Bruce produced top-10 results at New York City, a standard NAZ Elite had become used to meeting when taking on World Marathon Majors. Taylor was sixth in 2:26:10, with her seasoned teammate taking 10th in 2:31:05.

After the NYC performances, NAZ Elite as a whole only had one finish of a race outside the top five.

Taking on the Trials

The Olympic Trials went decently for NAZ Elite in 2021, with Taylor and Paquette giving gutsy performances.

While Hill stumbled on the men's side of things, Paquette finished seventh in the women's 5000m finals after taking 12th in the prelims. Taylor finished the 5000m prelims in 15th, but decided to go for the 10,000 meter. Taylor finished the 10,000m finals in 12th, with Bruce coming in Bruce 13th with a time of 32:42.01.

Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.