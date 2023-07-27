NAZ Elite’s rookies have met, or even surpassed, expectations, as their sophomore year awaits just around the corner.

In order to bolster its track presence in professional running, NAZ Elite signed four rookies at the start last August. Those athletes have produced for the team, making it a force on the surface and at shorter distances.

In fact, rookies Krissy Gear and Adrian Wildschutt are both preparing to competing at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest next month. Meanwhile, rookies Olin Hacker and Abby Nichols have been producing PRs and finishing stronger in races with deeper fields.

“I would say it was certainly collectively an A-plus,” said NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario. “When you get two people to the world championships — Adrian and Krissy — and you look at Abby and Olin and all the PBs they set — monster personal bests — and how well they ran at indoors and USA outdoors, how well they adapted to the altitude, what leaders they’ve become already on the team — and that’s all four of them.”

Over the weekend the experience gained kept growing while the times continued to shrink. In an exhilarating 3,000-meter on Thursday, July 20, Hacker and Wildschutt both clocked PRs. Two days later, Nichols placed fourth at the Under Armour Sunset Tour’s 5,000m with a time of 15:18.49 not long after posting a PR at 1,500m on July 16.

In total in 2023 so far, NAZ Elite’s batch of track rookies produced 14 total victories, nine runner-up results and five third-place finishes.

The four rookies signed in August of 2022 have competed in several locations across the United States and internationally at times. They ran in strong fields and weak fields. They competed against the clock and the field. They ran hard on the big stage and the small.

Rosario said it was a “comprehensive” first year for the group.

“We gave them and they took advantage of a really fun rookie year,” he said.

Although Hacker has another race on the docket this weekend — a 5,000m in Luxembourg — his most-recent outing was a highlight of his rookie season. Hacker ran with Wildschutt at the front as the field entered the bell lap. Hacker then made a move, taking the lead over his teammate as Lobalu Dominic Lokinyomo stayed on his heals. As Wildschutt dropped back, eventually finishing fourth, the race within the race between Hacker and Lokinyomo began. Hacker kicked hard down the stretch, but Lokinyomo, who owns a PR of 7:29.48 at the distance, just had some more gas in the tank as he claimed the victory.

Hacker finished with a PR of 7:38.10, and Wildschutt posted a PR of 7:39.25.

“I liked that race because not only did they run really fast, but they competed to win,” Rosario said.

Gear also was competing to win over the weekend in London as she represented NAZ Elite at the team’s first-ever Diamond League showing, coming away with the lesson learned that sometimes racing against the best in the sport means understanding the benefits of restraint.

She finished sixth out of a 12-athlete field in the steeplechase, crossing the finish line in 9:25.49. Gear went out with the veterans at a strong pace, and even though the leaders went into a lower gear eventually, Gear struggled to make up for her early decision.

“I think the biggest thing is you have to be really calculated at the highest level,” Rosario said of Gear’s outcome. “You can’t go out too fast. You have to really know your own body and own limitations and race to your level — the highest level that that is for you. But sometimes you do have to let certain people go.”

While Gear and Wildschutt still have worlds on their radars, Hacker and Nichols are basically finishing their seasons.

“They are just enjoying their fitness here before they shut it down and ultimately start preparing for what will be a long build for the Olympic 2024 Trials,” Rosario said.