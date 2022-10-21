NAZ Elite This Week:

Just In
Two Flagstaff runners took top spots for the men and women during the Flagstaff Marathon, which took place Saturday at the Arizona Nordic Village northwest of Flagstaff.
My mom is really good at running. She’s run more marathons than anyone I know, including New York, Boston (three times), California Internatio…
The Prescott Badgers football team took advantage of early turnovers and ran away with a 58-14 road victory over the Flagstaff Eagles at the W…
Coconino Panthers football coach Mike Lapsley said he was expecting a “dogfight” against Lee Williams on Friday. He got one, and it didn’t go …
UC Davis football took an early lead against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and ran away with a game that was never close past the first few…
The Northland Prep Academy boys soccer team dominated throughout Tuesday, securing a 6-2 home win over Page, clinching the North Region with a…
The Northern Arizona women’s and men’s cross country teams closed out regular-season competition with a pair of third-place finishes at the Nu…
Coconino football is at an unusual spot in coach Mike Lapsley’s tenure, and it hopes to get out of it quickly.
Northern Arizona tight end Isaiah Gerena fit in with the Lumberjacks right away and has only seen his role increase throughout the course of h…
Halfway through their 2022 football season, the Coconino Panthers are ranked No. 17, just one spot out of playoff contention, ahead of their h…