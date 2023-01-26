NAZ Elite This Week: Young athletes look to get, stay on track in Boston

Normal has its place in sports.

The coaching staff at NAZ Elite know its value, but also are aware that getting an athlete out of their comfort zone can lead to growth physically and mentally.

For instance, NAZ Elite stud Wesley Kiptoo is set to run a hard 5K race this weekend despite not being far removed from taking second place at the Houston Half Marathon on Sunday, Jan. 15.

“I wouldn’t call this a normal arrangement where you run a half marathon and then two weeks later you’re in a 5K, but Wesley, he’s just a different animal that way where he is just so versatile," NAZ Elite coach Alan Culpepper said Wednesday.

In addition to Kiptoo, NAZ Elite will have two milers and three 3K runners at this weekend's Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic, an event where runners go to show speed, earn qualifiers and set personal bests.

Two weekends ago, many of the young athletes heading to Boston got in racing at the University of Nebraska Graduate Classic. Krissy Gear, who will be in this weekend's mile race in Boston, won the 800- and 1,000-meter races in Nebraska, setting PRs in both at 2:04.63 and 2:40.66.

Then she picked up an illness. But it didn't bother her too much. Culpepper said Gear missed one workout and returned to training looking strong and ready to move on from the slight setback.

Katie Wasserman placed second in the 800m in Nebraska with a time of 2:11.12 for a new indoor PR, making the most of her outing despite dealing with illness leading up to the race.

The out-of-the-norm situations were handled well, Culpepper said.

“That’s just part of the growth. How do you work through these things? How do you deal with the little setbacks? How do you keep your head and trust your fitness and all the work you’ve already put in?" he said.

Yet this weekend's races, in general, should be normal. For the runners at John Thomas Terrier Classic, normal means fast.

“You can’t always predict how it’s going to go for everybody," Culpepper said, "but I know they are all fit -- which is the good part. Now it’s just a matter of within a range of how well they are going to run. It’s not like you are worried if they are going to run well. It’s about how well are they going to run.”

NAZ Elite's crew for the 3K is seeking experience and qualifiers to get to the USATF Indoor Championships this year set to take place in Albuquerque. Joining Gear and Wasserman in the event but racing on the men's side will be rookie Olin Hacker, who will make his debut on the surface with the team.

According to Culpepper, Hacker already has a national championship-qualifying time under his belt that carried over from the 2022 qualifying window. No matter the goal or amount of pressure each athlete is facing, Culpepper thinks each 3K runner will do just fine as long as they stick to the game plan, trust their fitness and "don't do anything special."

“You just need to need to get on pace, settle in and really just try to let it unfold," Culpepper said.

The same approach can be applied to the mile. Along with Gear, recently signed rookie Cruz Culpepper, who owns a mile PR of 3:57.66, will attack the distance as he makes his team debut.

Coach Culpepper said the mile should be controlled and fast.

“Unlike a championship race where you have to be ready for anything and your tactics really have to be dialed in, this is more about just a really smart, measured effort," he added.

In 2020 at this particular Boston meet, six athletes ran sub-4-minute miles in the men's race. Seven did so in 2018.

Cruz Culpepper might act as the rabbit in the 5K after his mile race is complete as a way to get in a workout and provide assistance to the meet.

“At this point of the year, you actually want to get in a higher volume of work, and that helps us accomplish that," Alan Culpepper said.

The 5K will also act as an indicator of where Kiptoo is when it comes to the surface, as he is training for a big 10K that's approaching. In order to get him ready for this weekend, NAZ Elite has had Kiptoo spending some time on the track down in Cottonwood and in the Walkup Skydome.

Kiptoo's fitness is still so high, according to his coach, and making the adjustment from racing on the road to readying for the track in such short time hasn't been hard on his body.

“He just doesn’t get that beat up; it’s just not how his body operates," Culpepper said.

This weekend in big for NAZ Elite in the way that it really signifies the team moving into a direction of wanting to be great from the mile to the marathon. Five of the six racers for the team this week are rookies, with Wasserman only just starting her sophomore year.

NAZ Elite hopes seeing several young athletes show strong performances becomes the normal.

Culpepper, who was hired to the head coach role in spring of 2022, is excited to see what the new group does this weekend.

“That was the whole initiative back when we started this new iteration, and so to see it come to fruition and to see these athletes ready to go after they put in a great training block all fall and early winter, I just couldn’t be happier with how it’s gone," he said.