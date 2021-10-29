NAZ Elite This Week: Wright to take on 1-hour run challenge

It's a dizzying feat.
NAZ Elite's Alice Wright is set take on the 1-hour run Saturday on the track in Phoenix, with eyes set on breaking the British women's record in the event and gaining some more ground in her marathon training.
It's just the second time ever the team has laced up for the 1-hour run.
“That was good that we got one under our belts," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday, "because now I think we are a little more seasoned and knowledgeable about how to prepare."
Wright, who's coming off a first-place finish at the Athens Half Marathon in mid-September, has been spending a lot of time on the track. Rosario had her put in 3x3-mile efforts and a 2,400-meter effort recently, for instance.
“So she’s had some long efforts that I think helped prepare her for, as you would say, all the left turns,” Rosario said.
Getting time in on the track was something Nick Hauger and Rory Linkletter didn't do much of when the NAZ Elite duo ran an 1-hour race in September of 2020. And both men were coming off a long, tough season at the time. Hauger covered 19,440 meters within the hour, while Linkletter went for 19,126.0m.
Wright will have to range more than 16,495m on the track -- the women's British record currently held by Michaela McCallum -- to set a new record.
But Rosario doesn't want Wright to take too much of a beating from the track work. So he recently mixed up her preparation workouts for the 1-hour run and decided to go for some road work over the track.
“But the problem is that because it’s the same exact terrain for an hour, you are using the same muscle groups every single stride. It can be, I believe, actually more fatiguing than a gently rolling road race," Rosario said.
Although she'll seek breaking the record and running hard, Wright won't chase the world record of 18,930m in an hour's time owned by Sifan Hassan, because overall Rosario and her want this to be a "controlled" and "conservative" effort.
If controlled and conservative leave Wright feeling good toward the end of the hour, Rosario expressed that he has given her the green light to push harder down the stretch.
“That’s really what this is," Rosario said. "It’s a chance to race and have fun during what has been a pretty difficult stretch of training as she prepares for her big marathon."
Wright is on her way to running her much-anticipated debut 26.2-mile race -- which is the Dec. 5 Valencia Marathon. She holds a half-marathon PR of 1:11:38 set in 2019.
But this isn't the road, and much more went into the track event than meets the eye.
Rosario's been busy making sure he and his crew understand the rules of the race and how to make sure that if Wright breaks the record, it's approved. He and Wright also needed to scope out a track for the run.
"You have to be able to get the record ratified by U.K. Athletics, so we’ve dug into the World Athletics rule book, we’ve sent the rules to the officials who we will have present. We have to make sure they have the tape measures ready to go; we have volunteers ready to go and spreadsheets ready for them, and they’ll write down every single split as the athletes come by," Rosario said.
Picking out the track sounded much easier when it came to logistics, especially considering NAZ Elite's relationship with the host, Brophy College Prep.
According to Rosario, Xavier, the all-female school, uses the same track owned by Brophy, the all-boys school that is located just next to Xavier. NAZ Elite runner Stephanie Bruce went to Xavier, and her high school coach is still at the helm.
“Now, the good thing is that not only do we know them and have a great relationship with them, but the track is also really nice," Rosario said. "The track has really nice dimensions, and I don’t think we could have picked a better facility.”
It's also good that the team has been building momentum. Hauger provided NAZ Elite a 10th-place finish at the 25K national title race over the weekend, clocking a 1:16:31. It was the kind of numbers Rosario wanted to see from his athlete as Hauger used the outing as a chance to prepare for his own marathon debut.
Rosario said Hauger executed the race plan "perfectly," and that Hauger told him he felt great and fit before, during and after the race.
Wright hopes to have the same kind of feeling when she competes Saturday in her 1-hour litmus test.
