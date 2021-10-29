NAZ Elite This Week: Wright to take on 1-hour run challenge

Rosario's been busy making sure he and his crew understand the rules of the race and how to make sure that if Wright breaks the record, it's approved. He and Wright also needed to scope out a track for the run.

"You have to be able to get the record ratified by U.K. Athletics, so we’ve dug into the World Athletics rule book, we’ve sent the rules to the officials who we will have present. We have to make sure they have the tape measures ready to go; we have volunteers ready to go and spreadsheets ready for them, and they’ll write down every single split as the athletes come by," Rosario said.

Picking out the track sounded much easier when it came to logistics, especially considering NAZ Elite's relationship with the host, Brophy College Prep.

According to Rosario, Xavier, the all-female school, uses the same track owned by Brophy, the all-boys school that is located just next to Xavier. NAZ Elite runner Stephanie Bruce went to Xavier, and her high school coach is still at the helm.

“Now, the good thing is that not only do we know them and have a great relationship with them, but the track is also really nice," Rosario said. "The track has really nice dimensions, and I don’t think we could have picked a better facility.”