NAZ Elite This Week: Wright ready for European Athletics Championships marathon in Munich

Alice Wright wants to earn some serious hardware on a holiday in Munich.

The NAZ Elite marathoner is set to take on a 26.2-mile race that's part of the grand European Championships in Germany on Monday, which is Assumption Day in the country.

“Should be a lot of fans. It’s a holiday in Germany on Monday," said Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite's executive director.

Rosario likened Monday's marathon event in Munich to Boston's taking place on Patriots Day.

Moreover, the women's marathon starts the running events of the athletics portion of the European Champions, which is being touted as a huge event overall.

The 2022 edition of the European Championships features nine Olympic sports total, including athletics, beach volleyball, cycling and gymnastics. Outside the lines, a party will be taking place.

It's like a "mini Olympics," Rosario quipped.

“It's a big stage and it’s a big deal in Europe. So we’re pretty excited for her," he added.

Wright will be running just her second marathon -- not very far removed from Houston in January, when she clocked a 2:29:08 for second place and a qualifying time for the European Championships. She has not raced since.

Rosario said Wright is even more fit than she was for Houston and now has experience at the distance. Wright's training segment for the marathon went well, he said, all but for a a brief battle with feeling "fatigued and beat down" toward the end of the block.

"She feels good, and she's freshened up," he said.

But Wright has not raced since Houston, deciding, along with Rosario, to stick solely with training. There was some thought put into racing during the buildup for Munich, but the summer never really offered the opportunities Wright and Rosario saw fit for her buildup.

"I just wanted her to be ready for Munich. I didn’t care about anything else," Rosario said.

Both the heat and the field will present challenges for Wright, who ran her first marathon in low 50-degree weather. The weather is forecast to be near 80 degrees Monday, and there is a chance of rain as well. The competition, meanwhile, consists of marathoners from across the continent -- particularly the Germany team -- who own standout times.

Wright will toe the start line with the second-fastest marathon time of her fellow runners from Great Britain, following only Becky Briggs' PR of 2:29:06. Just one runner representing Germany falls outside of the two-hour and 28-minute range, while three have produced sub-2:27 performances.

Running her best race, however, is all Wright should be concerned about as she takes on the flat, looping course that takes runners past iconic parts of the city, including the Siegestor and the Odeonsplatz.

“I think to run a PB in those conditions would be pretty hard. We’re not really concerning ourselves with the time," Rosario said, "except to say that we’re trying to come up with a time that we believe she can run on that day with those conditions because that’s what’s going to give her the best chance to finish as high as possible.”

Wright's big race essentially kicks off the marathon season for NAZ Elite, which saw three of its members named to the start list of the New York City Marathon earlier this week in Matt Baxter, Aliphine Tuliamuk and Stephanie Bruce.

Rosario said he has six athletes set to run a marathon before the season ends. And Wright can start it all off with a strong showing.

“To get a medal at Europeans would be a really big deal,” Rosario said.