NAZ Elite This Week: With sights on real races, NAZ Elite nears intrasquad series

"Follow Steph's lead and keep trying fun stuff in the absence of races. You might surprise yourself!!" a post on the team's Twitter account said.

In fact, the sports world itself might just end up being surprised at how much of these exhibition-type, head-to-head contests take hold after the pandemic eases up and sports returns to its normal self. And Rosario and the team want to make sure to record their series.

“It will be nice to have everything documented, and I guess it remains to be seen at how much these things will continue to happen," Rosario said. "Although I think there is a lot to be said for these sort of one-off, exhibition-type events, because look at golf the last two weekends, particularly this last one with Tiger and Phil, and Peyton and Tom, it was a big success. So I think there is a place in sports for the outside-the-box event every now and again."

Indeed, golf did have a successful weekend. “The Match: Champions for Charity" -- which had Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods facing off against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson -- saw nearly 6 million viewers make the Sunday exhibition the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history.

Rosario said runners should take a look at how such events can bolster one's brand, even when the pandemic is over.

"Certainly in our sport it’s been very popular in the trail community," Rosario said, "like with the rim to rim to rim attempts at the Grand Canyon or the running the entire Appalachian Trail, running the entire Arizona Trail, those have been really popular."

