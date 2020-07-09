NAZ Elite This Week: With 'real' race on horizon, it's finally 'time to fly' again

For a team whose motto is "Time to fly," NAZ Elite has been grounded for most of the first half of the year due to COVID-19.
NAZ Elite athletes, for the first time in months, will get the chance to compete in a "real" race on Saturday when they travel to St. George, Utah, to take on a small, yet stout, field.
The team is sending three women and five men to run in the KT Tape St. George Showdown, which will also feature the likes of Olympians Jared Ward and Dominique Scott-Efurd.
The event will be sanctioned by USATF, according to NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario, meaning results count toward official athlete rankings and will also count toward Olympic Trial qualifying marks, something a handful of NAZ Elite athletes are looking to “knock out early."
A total of 25 athletes will compete Saturday, with 15 men running a 5,000-meter race and 10 women taking on the same distance. For safety measures, there will be fewer than 50 total people in the stadium during the "grassroot" event, according to Rosario -- who is also acting as race director along with Utah State coach Artie Gulden.
“We just want to compete," Rosario said Wednesday over the phone. "We are dying to do our jobs. That’s our job and we really want to give fans something to watch in a safe way.”
Rosario and Gulden initially wanted to have an intimate race that included just a handful of runners with HOKA ONE ONE, NAZ Elite's parent shoe sponsor.
“But we thought, ‘Well, let’s just make it a better race and add a few more people and have a women’s race as well,'" Rosario added, "and that’s pretty much how it happened -- very organically. And safety has been No. 1 from the get-go.”
All of the athletes participating in the Saturday race come from the same region of states: Arizona, Colorado, Utah and California. According to Rosario, all athletes will be tested before leaving for the race and then will do a rapid test Friday on-site. Additionally, all agents, coaches, support staff and others had to be tested before going to the race, and everyone who plans on entering the stadium Saturday will undergo a temperature check. Everyone but athletes will wear masks.
It's the first time since February that NAZ Elite has raced outside of virtual meets or intrasquad mini-meets, as the pandemic has stalled the running world and other sports that are now trying to make their way back to some sort of existence.
"We are trying to do everything we possibly can," Rosario said. "And, honestly, it’s a lot easier logistically than say golf or soccer or baseball or NBA, and all those sports are coming back. A meet like this is way easier logistically than a PGA golf tournament that has some 150 players, then caddies, camera crews, everything else.”
To make the race even more official, Rosario and Gulden found sponsors. There will be a prize purse total of $5,500, with the winner on the men's and women's side each getting $1,000. Second place takes home $750, with third place earning $500, fourth $300 and fifth $200.
“It’s not like football where our sport is losing millions of dollars because we are not filling a stadium that we would normally fill," Rosario said. "It would have been negligible considering what we could make off spectators anyway, but we did get sponsors for the meet. That is going to allow us to provide some prize money, which is nice because these athletes are professionals, too, just like any other sport, and we are just trying to keep it afloat.”
Chasing the gold for NAZ Elite on the men's side will be Matt Baxter, Rory Linkletter, Nick Hauger, Scott Fauble and Sid Vaughn. The NAZ Elite women going for a win are Stephanie Bruce, Kellyn Taylor and Lauren Paquette, who signed with NAZ Elite in mid-January and didn't get to race officially with the team due to the pandemic hitting.
Keeping it safe as possible, Rosario is having assistant coach Ben Bruce and athletes Alice Wright and Scott Smith pace. Yet even with all the precautions, Rosario is "cautiously excited" about getting back into real racing.
“I’ll feel a lot better once it’s all over with and went well, but I feel very confident. And I think running fans will really enjoy the race," he said.
The race is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Flagstaff time, 7:30 p.m. in Utah, and will be streamed live on RunnerSpace.com.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
