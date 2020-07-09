NAZ Elite This Week: With 'real' race on horizon, it's finally 'time to fly' again

“But we thought, ‘Well, let’s just make it a better race and add a few more people and have a women’s race as well,'" Rosario added, "and that’s pretty much how it happened -- very organically. And safety has been No. 1 from the get-go.”

All of the athletes participating in the Saturday race come from the same region of states: Arizona, Colorado, Utah and California. According to Rosario, all athletes will be tested before leaving for the race and then will do a rapid test Friday on-site. Additionally, all agents, coaches, support staff and others had to be tested before going to the race, and everyone who plans on entering the stadium Saturday will undergo a temperature check. Everyone but athletes will wear masks.

It's the first time since February that NAZ Elite has raced outside of virtual meets or intrasquad mini-meets, as the pandemic has stalled the running world and other sports that are now trying to make their way back to some sort of existence.

"We are trying to do everything we possibly can," Rosario said. "And, honestly, it’s a lot easier logistically than say golf or soccer or baseball or NBA, and all those sports are coming back. A meet like this is way easier logistically than a PGA golf tournament that has some 150 players, then caddies, camera crews, everything else.”