NAZ Elite This Week: While not grand, big weekend ahead for Bruce, Kiptoo, Masai

It might not be the grandest of racing lineups this weekend for NAZ Elite, but the races are big to the athletes competing in them.

Stephanie Bruce, who is in the middle of her retirement-year victory lap, will lace up as a member of a Team USA squad for possibly the last time in her professional career when she takes on a 10,000-meter race Saturday at the NACAC Championships in the Bahamas. And on Sunday, Alex Masai and Wesley Kiptoo, seeking to end their seasons on a high note, will be in Massachusetts for the prestigious Falmouth Road Race.

The timing of the races couldn't be much better for the three NAZ Elite athletes.

Bruce, who joins Emily Lipari in representing the United States in the 10,000m, is beginning her segment of training for November's New York Marathon. If it were any later into the block, the window of opportunity to earn a medal for her country would be a lot tighter -- maybe not even open at all. But, according to Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite's executive director, because Bruce is so early into her segment, speed work is the focus and the legs are just starting to begin clicking on all cylinders.

“She’s actually, over the last three or four weeks, been doing quicker kind of work just to get going, and her mileage isn’t very high -- I mean it will be high later -- but she’s not really tired yet like you will be in the thick of marathon training," Rosario said Thursday. "So in a weird way, it works out better now than it would maybe three or four weeks from now.”

The coaching staff at NAZ Elite has been shifting some of Bruce's workouts to the track for preparation purposes as she gets familiar again with the feel of the surface and wearing spikes.

The speed is showing in workouts as she prepares to try to add to her running legacy.

“We did have her run a mile time trial last week in Flagstaff. She ran on the road, just for logistics, but she ran 4:47, which at altitude is pretty quick on the road," Rosario said. "So we feel pretty good about this weekend.”

Rookies Kiptoo and Masai are also feeling good despite the fact they're capping off a busy summer season filled with road races.

"What a long season for them, but this is it and we are trying to go out with a bang," Rosario said.

Although Kiptoo and Masai have shown glimpses of their promising talent during the season, Rosario believes there's much more than what meets the eye, especially when it comes to racing that counts.

“In all honestly, they have not put it together on race day like we believe they are capable of and like they believe they are capable of," Rosario said, "but I think they are aware of that. This is a kind of a big one for them.”

Falmouth, a 7-mile race that attracts a stellar field every year, is celebrating its 50th running.

Former NAZ Elite member Scott Fauble placed second at Falmouth in 2018 with a time of 32:23. But last year, the team struggled, as Fauble came in 10th in 32:40, with two other former roster members placing 19th and 36th. The 2021 edition of the race was won by Ben Flanagan in 32:16.

Rosario said his rookies' summer has been defined by the great training so far. He wants to see them turn that into great racing.

“Something tells me that they are going to do it this time," he said.

The end of a big season also has a certain feel to it that might feel usual to Kiptoo and Masai.

"They are very used to the last race of the season being an enormous deal, because the last races of the season are always at the NCAA championships. So I do think there’s some of that mindset that they are taking into this race, Rosario said. "Sort of that NCAA mindset where this is it, we got to get this done today.”