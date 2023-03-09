NAZ Elite is taking a break from racing this month. It's a well-deserved rest.

The distance running team over the winter season recorded 30 top-10 finishes out of the 36 total races it competed in between the start of the new year and the first weekend of March. During that stretch, NAZ Elite athletes produced seven first-place finishes to go with a runner winning their heat for a third-place time overall, as many second-place results as golds and six third-place finishes.

Some of the races were big events, and some were smaller. But what stood out most to NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario is how his team performed at a wide variety of distances.

“When I look at it from a 10,000-foot view," Rosario said Wednesday, "the first thing I think of is that we came through on our promise to evolve into a team that competes from everything to the mile to the marathon.”

At the end of February, Aliphine Tuliamuk ran a 1:09:37 to win the USATF Half Marathon Championships, and her NAZ Elite teammate, Lauren Paquette, finished as runner-up with a time of 1:09:51. On the men's side, NAZ Elite's Futsum Zienasellassie finished third in the title race.

“It becomes a collective habit as well and it raises the bar for the entire team," Rosario said of the team piling up wins and strong overall performances. "So when Aliphine goes and wins the half champs, it just normalizes winning a race like that for us, and that’s important.”

Only a week before those impressive results on the road, NAZ Elite's new track core of young athletes was busy earning hardware at the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, where Krissy Gear finished third in the 1,500-meters in 4:18.21, Olin Hacker crossed the finish line of the 3000m in third with a time of 8:14.33 and Abby Nichols added a fifth-place result on the women's side of the 3000m.

NAZ Elite even signed a new marathoner, Paige Wood, and its first-ever mile specialist, Cruz Culpepper, in January.

Now, the team doesn't have a race listed until Sunday, April 2, when Paquette and Wood take on the USATF 10 Mile Championships.

But Rosario's been very busy still. He's working on Boston Marathon marketing activations with the team's major shoe sponsor, HOKA ONE ONE, and he's been getting ready for the team's release of new apparel. He's also in the works with Running Warehouse to sell team clothes and gear through the organization.

Solid efforts in the winter is what the team wanted to see as competition really begins to heat up over the rest of the year.

Ever since 2023 started, the outdoor championships and a handful of marathons have been circled on the calendar for the upcoming months. Seeing the rookies compete so well on the track was what NAZ Elite had hoped for as the group gains experience and confidence for the outdoor season and its title races.

“There is definitely a progressive feel to this year to where we were excited about what happened in January and February, proud of what happened in January and February, but it’s all leading to the spring and the summer," Rosario said. "And that really goes for the road racers and the track athletes, because for the track athletes, we of course place more of an importance on the outdoor season than we do the indoor season.”