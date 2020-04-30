NAZ Elite This Week: Virtual race provides team a needed boost

They were still running solo, and it was a virtual race. But it was a race.
Members of NAZ Elite participated in the NYRR Virtual 5K on Wednesday, using the outing as an opportunity to feel a connection with the running world again after dealing of weeks of near isolation.
The weather didn't cooperate for the NAZ Elite runners, who ran their races solo at different times during the day, but the athletes and head coach Ben Rosario thought that overall it "was so great."
“It was about doing something that we felt we could do together," Rosario said Wednesday, "even though literally we weren’t, but we were in the sense that we were all doing it.”
The team hasn't raced for months, with the last set of races being hard ones to leave off of considering how successful they were and how much momentum NAZ Elite was building. One of the final races the team had athletes in was when Aliphine Tuliamuk won the U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials in Atlanta on Feb. 29.
Then the coronavirus pulled the rug out from under NAZ Elite and the rest of the sports world, including the Olympics being forced to be pushed back a year.
“I was happy to be doing something that just felt like a race,” Rosario said, adding that he was present during some of the athletes' 5Ks Wednesday.
Stephanie Bruce came out with the fastest time for the team Wednesday, clocking a 16:36, with the majority of the NAZ Elite roster participating. Rosario said not all his athletes were necessarily ready for the virtual race but competed in some fashion, even if it was just a hard workout.
“People seemed really into it, and nobody seemed to think that it was some kind of ill-advised thing that we were doing," Rosario said of fans and athletes. "I took that as a really good sign.”
But Bruce ran hard, as always, and Rosario said Rory Linkletter and Lauren Paquette -- who were running a mini race against each other -- also pushed a bit harder for the 5K than other members.
Linkletter won the match. He had a bit of help, too, as Paquette, the team's newest member, had a tough battle with the wind.
“I don’t know if they loved the run itself," Rosario said of his athletes with a laugh, "but they really enjoyed feeling like, ‘OK, we are contributing to the running community, we are trying to provide some sort of entertainment.’”
In a way, it was Paquette's first "race" with the team. Not long after she joined in January, while the team was entrenched in training for the Trials, the COVID-19 pandemic took away chances for her to get in a race with the team. On top of that, she could hardly practice with her new team due to coronavirus restrictions.
But Rosario said Paquette is extremely fit right now, a feature she didn't get to showcase Wednesday due to the weather conditions. He added that she's been able to hang on the fact that she's in great shape during most of this stay-at-home period.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that stay-at-home orders for the most part would stay intact through May 15, a date that the state is looking at as a time to start really relaxing social distancing orders. Rosario said he'd like to start prepping his own easing of restrictions for his team for the May 15 date.
For now, it's still time to stay in line with the state's guidelines, something NAZ Elite has been keeping in pace with.
“I feel a sense of optimism and anxiousness, but not an irresponsible sense of anxiousness," Rosario said. "I feel the same thing that a lot of people or most people are feeling. I absolutely understand the gravity of this, and I want to do things the right way and follow guidelines, but I do want to take steps toward getting back to full-on practices.”
He said that Wednesday also provided a learning lesson for how to move forward if May 15 does indeed come with more lax restrictions statewide.
“Let’s say that after the restrictions are eased we can meet as an entire group," Rosario said, "then we can do something like this, but instead of each person doing it solo, we can actually have a bit of race among our team.”
Even though it's been a slow jog to this point, Wednesday gave a feeling that the race to normality for NAZ Elite is starting an uptick.
