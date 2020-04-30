NAZ Elite This Week: Virtual race provides team a needed boost

But Rosario said Paquette is extremely fit right now, a feature she didn't get to showcase Wednesday due to the weather conditions. He added that she's been able to hang on the fact that she's in great shape during most of this stay-at-home period.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that stay-at-home orders for the most part would stay intact through May 15, a date that the state is looking at as a time to start really relaxing social distancing orders. Rosario said he'd like to start prepping his own easing of restrictions for his team for the May 15 date.

For now, it's still time to stay in line with the state's guidelines, something NAZ Elite has been keeping in pace with.

“I feel a sense of optimism and anxiousness, but not an irresponsible sense of anxiousness," Rosario said. "I feel the same thing that a lot of people or most people are feeling. I absolutely understand the gravity of this, and I want to do things the right way and follow guidelines, but I do want to take steps toward getting back to full-on practices.”

He said that Wednesday also provided a learning lesson for how to move forward if May 15 does indeed come with more lax restrictions statewide.