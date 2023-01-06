NAZ Elite This Week: Version 2.0 of team ready to be unleashed for 2023

January and February are going to look more busy than in years past for NAZ Elite.

The team in 2022 put a focus on expanding the roster with young, fast runners who are expected to create more of a presence on the track. With both 2022 training and an adjustment period for the newcomers now in the rearview mirror, NAZ Elite has loaded the schedule with opportunities for its new athletes.

“We would like to establish right from the beginning here that this is NAZ Elite version 2.0," the team's executive director, Ben Rosario, said Thursday. "We are going out to compete at the highest levels, run faster than we’ve ever run before, win bigger races than we’ve ever run before, and there’s no better time to start than in January.”

January alone is full of chances for runners up and down the roster to thrive. Next weekend, rookies Krissy Gear and Abby Nichols and second-year athlete Katie Wasserman will kick off 2023 with a race at the University of Nebraska Graduate Classic.

It will be Nichols and Gear's second races with NAZ Elite, coming not long after they made their team debuts on Dec. 10 at the USATF Club Cross Country Championships, where NAZ Elite placed third as a team.

“We wanted to bring track people in and we have," Rosario said, "so now they get to shine starting next weekend."

Running on a different surface next weekend on Sunday, Jan. 15, will be Wesley Kiptoo, who is set to race the Houston Half Marathon, and Lauren Paquette, who is slated to take on the Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Half Marathon.

“It’s busy next weekend and it will stay busy. We’re going to race a lot in January and February," Rosario said.

Kiptoo has been training in his home country of Kenya, putting in work with family and friends. Once he returns, he'll immediately seek to build off a solid fall season during which he placed sixth at the Fitness Bank Cross Champs to help NAZ Elite take second as a team and finished third at the Manchester Road Race in 21:06 while facing a challenging field.

“I think his goal will be to get up there in the front and compete,” Rosario said of Kiptoo's approach to his upcoming outing.

He'll face a deep field, providing the young runner another good gauge to see how he’s coming along in his rookie year.

“We expect him to be ready to go as long as he handles the travel OK,” Rosario added of Kiptoo.

Meanwhile, Paquette is prepared to get to the start line of her second-ever half marathon. According to Rosario, she had a half marathon in mind for the fall season, but that didn't pan out. Now she gets to try out the distance again that she debuted at with a bang when she took fourth at the USATF Half Marathon Championships in December of 2021 with a time of 1:09:46.

To cap off the month, Alice Wright will run her third marathon with NAZ Elite and of her career when she goes to the Osaka Women’s Marathon in Japan. According to Rosario, Wright has been "crushing it" during her buildup for the marathon set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Athletes like Gear, Nichols and Wasserman will have their work cut out for them after starting the year in Nebraska, which will serve as a chance to get the racing rust off the legs.

“In the past, we’ve run an indoor race or two, but it’s never been a focus. Now it’s a focus,” Rosario said.

That means building momentum and confidence while working toward big goals -- one of which is getting experience racing in championship events. Rosario wants his new group of runners to gain ground at the professional level during the next few months and try to earn times to qualify for the U.S. indoor and outdoor championships.

The indoor championships this year are just a few hours away in Albuquerque in February.

“We want to go there and we’re going to have a presence," Rosario said.

Rosario said he expects that same group of women -- with some young male athletes ready to go as well -- to compete at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic on the last weekend of January.

Rosario and NAZ Elite coach Alan Culpepper will look to get the rookies and second-year athletes up to speed quickly for some big dates they have circled on the calendar before the warmer months come.

“We want to be winning national titles," Rosario said. "I don’t know that we’ll be winning national titles this year with this group because they are so young, but we need to get them the experience so that come next year -- 2024 -- when a spot on the Olympic team is on the line for outdoors, we feel like we want them to have a chance to make it.”