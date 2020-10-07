NAZ Elite This Week: Tyler Day reflects on road that led him to sign with team

When the Division I NCAA indoor track and field title meet was canceled in March as part of the title wave of sports-related cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it hit Tyler Day in a way running had never hit him.
It was one of the few times he can remember crying because of running, and he wasn’t alone in the sports world at the time as cancellations were abundant.
Day entered the indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the collegiate record holder in the indoor 5,000-meter with a 13:16.95 time he set that same season. He was on a mission after missing out on cross due to eligibility, he said.
“That winter season I was putting in work,” Day said. “If I was an actual Lumberjack, I was chopping down trees, I was making cabins, I was with my blue ox, I was doing everything. I kinda went to the wood chipper and hacked away at the training.”
The Lumberjacks were in the hunt for a title or a podium spot in large part because of Day, one of the program’s most decorated runners in its illustrious history, and fellow senior Geordie Beamish, but the chance was called off just before the starting gun could be fired.
The team was going through warm-up laps in the convention center when the news came that the meet -- along with more sports and events -- were canceled due to the pandemic. Day said his initial thoughts went to whether the outdoor season would happen, and if his time as a Lumberjack was done.
It took until that night at a restaurant in New Mexico that he and his teammates learned the outdoor season was also canceled, leaving his Northern Arizona career and 2020 running year in jeopardy within a matter of hours.
Despite all that, when looking back on it, Day has kept in perspective. He said he understands that what happened to him in March doesn’t compare to what many others have lost during the pandemic.
“There are worse things in life that could happen,” Day said.
Opportunity knocks
The pandemic essentially ended Day’s decorated college career, which he had planned to end with the indoor track season and then had hoped for an individual title at outdoor nationals -- one of just a few accomplishments he didn’t get done.
The six-time All American and Mesquite High School graduate debated going back to Northern Arizona to pursue a master’s degree, but wasn’t entirely sure if he wanted to do that. Day graduated with a journalism degree in the spring, and had a chance to come back if he wanted due to the NCAA’s eligibility relief that was passed a few months ago.
It was an option if pro teams didn’t pan out -- as many weren’t bringing in new runners and had their own concerns about finances and the uncertainty the sport faced at the time in the late spring and early summer.
But then came NAZ Elite.
Day’s career now takes a new path, joining Flagstaff-based pro team NAZ Elite -- and his former Lumberjacks teammate Matt Baxter -- to get his pro running career jump-started in a familiar place.
It’s almost fitting that Day gets to run for NAZ Elite -- which now has its fourth former Northern Arizona runner to run for the team in its history and second current -- right in the backyard of where he became the long-haired, red-bearded fan favorite who really just embodies the look of a Lumberjack.
Day was about a week away from getting a post-grad class schedule set at Northern Arizona before NAZ Elite made the official offer for him to join the team.
“I was full-on about to go back to NAU,” Day said.
It’s a good fit for the team as well, as head coach Ben Rosario praised the powerhouse that is the Northern Arizona men’s cross country program in an interview with the Arizona Daily Sun on Monday.
“We’ve had now, for at least over the last four years for sure, the best men’s cross country and track program for distance running right in our backyard,” Rosario said.
Day joins Baxter, Futsum Zeinasellassie -- both of whom Day ran with -- and Rochelle Kanuho, who also attended Coconino High School, as former men and women Lumberjacks to wear the HOKA ONE ONE jersey for NAZ Elite.
Aside from the fun Lumberjacks connections, there is another -- more heated -- connection on the NAZ Elite roster as well. Rory Linkletter of course ran for Brigham Young, which was a heated rival to Northern Arizona.
BYU finished seventh in 2016 when Northern Arizona cross country began its three straight men’s championship streak, third in 2017 and second to Northern Arizona in 2018 before finally getting past the dominant Lumberjacks in 2019 to win -- with Northern Arizona taking second.
None of the three of Day, Baxter or Linkletter were on the 2019 teams, but there is still some trash talking to be had between the trio of now-teammates between the professionalism.
“Now being with Rory and seeing how he is not in the BYU colors and now being a professional runner, he is an extremely hard worker,” Day said. “He’s very driven and really nice. But I am still going to make fun of him for picking the wrong school, 100%.”
Early goals
The first big goal for Day as part of NAZ Elite is to qualify for the U.S. 10,000m Olympic Team. Day has a 10K PR of 28:04.44 that he set in 2018, so it can be hard to not imagine the lofty goals being met for the illustrious runner.
The Olympic standard for U.S. men in the 10,000m is 27:28.00, putting Day's PR certainly in range of the mark.
Day is already slated to run for NAZ Elite in the coming weeks, getting a chance to get his feet wet with the Michigan Pro Ekiden on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
For now, Day is just stoked to stick around in Flagstaff.
“I am very thankful to HOKA for taking a chance on me, which is kinda weird for me to say with the pedigree I have and the times I’ve had that they took a chance on me, but I feel like they really did,” Day said. “They could have easily said, ‘Hey, we can’t sign anyone right now,’ and I would have been perfectly fine with that.”
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
