NAZ Elite This Week: Tyler Day reflects on road that led him to sign with team

When the Division I NCAA indoor track and field title meet was canceled in March as part of the title wave of sports-related cancellations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it hit Tyler Day in a way running had never hit him.

It was one of the few times he can remember crying because of running, and he wasn’t alone in the sports world at the time as cancellations were abundant.

Day entered the indoor championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the collegiate record holder in the indoor 5,000-meter with a 13:16.95 time he set that same season. He was on a mission after missing out on cross due to eligibility, he said.

“That winter season I was putting in work,” Day said. “If I was an actual Lumberjack, I was chopping down trees, I was making cabins, I was with my blue ox, I was doing everything. I kinda went to the wood chipper and hacked away at the training.”

The Lumberjacks were in the hunt for a title or a podium spot in large part because of Day, one of the program’s most decorated runners in its illustrious history, and fellow senior Geordie Beamish, but the chance was called off just before the starting gun could be fired.