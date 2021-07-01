NAZ Elite This Week: Tuliamuk to make return, joined by Bruce at Peachtree

Progress is being made, and on Sunday in Atlanta, NAZ Elite gets to see just how much when Aliphine Tuliamuk makes an anticipated return to competitive running.
Coming off a break stemming from her pregnancy, the reigning U.S. Marathon Trials champion will be joined by teammate Stephanie Bruce as the two take on the Peachtree Road Race, an event that serves as the U.S. 10K road championships. It will be Tuliamuk's first race since winning the Marathon Trials.
“It’s a place that has been good to us," NAZ Elite head coach Ben Rosario said Wednesday.
Bruce won the first national title of her career at Peachtree in 2018, with Tuliamuk placing second that year. The former ran a 32:21 and the latter clocked a 32:29. The 2017 installment was won by Tuliamuk, who registered a time of 32:29 for the gold while averaging a 5:17 mile pace on the road surface.
According to Rosario, the NAZ Elite veteran duo is excited to be back on the course and competing together again.
And the pressure is off Tuliamuk for the most part, as the two runners want to have fun but compete for a title.
“Obviously she will race hard," Rosario said of Tuliamuk. "She always races to win. But there’s no pressure. It’s just run as fast as you can and let’s see where you are at."
The last time Tuliamuk ran a race was Feb. 29, 2020, when she earned her way to the Tokyo Games and just before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt for more than a year. After spending time in New Mexico and focusing on her pregnancy, she has been back in Flagstaff since spring, training hard with her teammates.
The timing and the conditions made sense to send Tuliamuk to Peachtree, Rosario said. He added that he didn't want to put her in too long of a race and liked the idea of a familiar course for her return.
“She’s quite good at this course," Rosario said. "She’s run at it before; she’s been first, she’s been second, so let’s go try to give it a good go.”
Meanwhile, Bruce, coming off a 13th-place track performance at the 10K Trials event Saturday, is looking to make the most out of her fitness and put in one more race before shifting gears to the fall marathon season.
“I think we just want to race one more time," Rosario said, noting that Bruce has some gas left in the tank for Peachtree.
Tuliamuk is the lone Olympian on the NAZ Elite roster, as the team failed to produce another at the Track Trials and Matt Baxter just missed making the New Zealand team at the 5,000-meter distance.
Rosario admitted that there might be doubters thinking Tuliamuk has no chance at bouncing back so quickly from a pregnancy. But the head coach has been pleased with the effort she's been showing, the training segments she's been conquering and the positive attitude she's maintained during the process.
“I mean, look, she knew what she was getting into. And in a way, it’s a really fun segment because, for an athlete, she’s making such huge gains each week -- and seemingly from workout to workout -- that she's just getting better and better," Rosario said, "and that’s a really great feeling.”
Rosario said he has mixed feelings about how the rest of the U.S. Team Trials unfolded on the track. He looked at the end result in two ways: They missed the cut, but his athletes gave themselves a fighter's chance despite facing a pandemic year, injuries and family tragedies that all led to setbacks of sorts.
“You go to the Trials to make the team, and we didn’t make a team," Rosario said. "So from a results-oriented point of view, it was not a success. But you have to live in reality. We went into the Marathon Trials ready to make the team because on the women’s side things had gone so smoothly, and we were very fit and ready to go. For the Track Trials, it wasn’t that way.”
He added: "And yet, the athletes went to the Trials as confident as they could be in themselves and with a really great mindset, and they competed as hard as they possibly could.”
Expect Tuliamuk, a nine-time national champ, to compete as hard as she can, too.
“She’s an athlete, she enjoys competing and proving people wrong while proving her and her support team right," Rosario said.
