NAZ Elite This Week: Tuliamuk to make return, joined by Bruce at Peachtree

The last time Tuliamuk ran a race was Feb. 29, 2020, when she earned her way to the Tokyo Games and just before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a halt for more than a year. After spending time in New Mexico and focusing on her pregnancy, she has been back in Flagstaff since spring, training hard with her teammates.

The timing and the conditions made sense to send Tuliamuk to Peachtree, Rosario said. He added that he didn't want to put her in too long of a race and liked the idea of a familiar course for her return.

“She’s quite good at this course," Rosario said. "She’s run at it before; she’s been first, she’s been second, so let’s go try to give it a good go.”

Meanwhile, Bruce, coming off a 13th-place track performance at the 10K Trials event Saturday, is looking to make the most out of her fitness and put in one more race before shifting gears to the fall marathon season.

“I think we just want to race one more time," Rosario said, noting that Bruce has some gas left in the tank for Peachtree.

Tuliamuk is the lone Olympian on the NAZ Elite roster, as the team failed to produce another at the Track Trials and Matt Baxter just missed making the New Zealand team at the 5,000-meter distance.