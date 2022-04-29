NAZ Elite This Week: Tuliamuk to make return as rookie teammate takes on half marathon

Having Wesley Kiptoo on your team is sort of like owning a sports car. You want to see just what it can do.

Kiptoo, a rookie who just recently joined NAZ Elite in mid-April, will run his first-ever half marathon Sunday, debuting at the distance in Pittsburgh.

“He wanted this," NAZ Elite coach Ben Rosario said.

Rosario was happy to help.

It will be the first time Kiptoo will race the distance and the road surface.

“He told us right away -- a month and a half ago or so -- that he wanted to run a half marathon this spring to get his feet wet and learn the distance," Rosario said Wednesday. "So the first thing we did was to pick the right one. I believe we picked the right one."

NAZ Elite also hopes it's the right race for Aliphine Tuliamuk to make her return to racing after a long hiatus.

Tuliamuk has not raced since August of 2021, when she dropped out of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the race in which she suffered a stress fracture injury that caused the long pause in racing. Moreover, she hasn't finished a race since placing sixth at the Peach Tree Road Race, which served as the 10K national title race, in early July of 2021.

Rosario said there were some chances to bring Tuliamuk back into racing earlier in the spring. But, he said, he didn't want to push her back to the start line until she felt more "her true self" both physically and mentally.

“I would say that I didn’t feel she was going to be able to perform at a level that is close enough to her best," Rosario said, "and, I think, when you get to a certain stature in this sport, you don’t want to go out and compete when you are not at least close to your best. That’s just kind of sports. We wanted to wait until she could really show herself and race at a level that she’s used to. You want to develop good habits when it comes to racing, and if she’s not ready, oftentimes that leads to bad habits."

Tuliamuk has had success on the Pittsburgh course in the past, winning the half marathon in 2018 when the race served as the nation title event. She posted a time of 1:10:03 -- not too far of her PR at the distance of 1:09:49.

A dominant cross country runner during his college days, Kiptoo, too, might find the course a good fit.

Kiptoo was the runner-up in the 2021 cross country NCAA title race, clocking a 28:38.7 for the 10K run. He won the Big 12 Conference cross country championship race that same year, finishing that 8K course with a time of 23:32.3. Furthermore, he won the NJCAA Division I Cross Country Championships in 2019.

“He’s been kind of dominant at cross country, and the Pittsburgh course is almost a 13.1-mile cross country course, because it’s got ups and downs, it’s got a little of this and little of that," Rosario said.

But Kiptoo, who is still finishing up his college semester in Ames at Iowa State University, hasn't spent much time actually training on the road surface.

Kiptoo has been doing most of his workouts on dirt and track surfaces in preparation for taking on the extra miles. Rosario said, however, that he has had Kiptoo touch on half-marathon zones during training and had his athlete do some long repeats at the desired pace. They also mixed in some track work and some 5K work.

“So I think he has all the tools for a half marathon this Sunday for sure," Rosario said.

They'll just see how sore Kiptoo is after Sunday's race, and just how ready he is to take on the type of distances he signed up for.

“You can’t start winning races at the pro level unless you get your first one in somewhere along the line, so you've got to keep trying,” Rosario said.

