NAZ Elite This Week: Tuliamuk scratched from 20K title race

NAZ Elite announced Friday that the team is scratching their Olympic Trials Marathon winner from the 20K national championship race.

Aliphine Tuliamuk was scheduled to chase after her 12th total USATF title in New Haven, Connecticut, on Labor Day, but "due to some lower leg pain that cropped up midweek," the team's weekly newsletter said, "we are going to take the cautious approach and stay home for treatment."

Tuliamuk was set to compete for a 12th career USATF title, second of 2022 after winning the 25K championship race and fourth with NAZ Elite.

She'll also be missing out on some practice as she prepares for November's World Marathon Major in the Big Apple.

NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario said Thursday, before the team decided to shut Tuliamuk down to deal with the leg issue, that they wanted her to approach the championship race with the New City Marathon in mind.

“Whenever you are in a segment where you are getting ready for such a big marathon and you're doing a race or two as part of the lead-up, part of those races is to hone your skills," Rosario said. "And so in New York she’ll have to be really patient, she’ll have to be OK with periods of the race where others dictate the pace and she relaxes.”

Rosario said he thought she would see those types of situations -- in addition to knowing how to act as an aggressor during a race -- in New Haven, where a stellar field is ready to be released that includes Keira D'Amato, Kim Conley, Emily Sisson and Rachel Smith.

“Should be a good one,” Rosario said.

Though the goal was for Tuliamuk to gain experience and another USATF title, Rosario estimated her fitness level wasn't quite as the same point as runners in the field who are currently deeper into their marathon training.