NAZ Elite This Week: Trio gives team good chances at claiming 10-mile title this weekend

NAZ Elite upped their odds at claiming another USATF championship when it announced Wednesday that Aliphine Tuliamuk would be added to this weekend's start list.

Tuliamuk, who was a possible scratch for Sunday's race due to returning from injury, will join teammates Nick Hauger and Lauren Paquette in the chase for the 10-mile national title in Minneapolis. It will be the team's seventh USATF national championship race so far this year.

“Now we have three chances this weekend,” said NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario on Tuesday.

It's a chance for NAZ Elite to claim a third USATF national championship in 2022 and tie its total for a calendar year.

The last time NAZ Elite collected three national titles in a single year was in 2018, when Tuliamuk brought home two and Stephanie Bruce added one. Those two also were responsible for the team's USATF titles so far this year, with Tuliamuk winning the 25K championship race in mid-May in 1:23:19 and Bruce breaking the tape at the 10K championship event just two weeks ago with a time of 31:52.

Considering how good of shape Paquette is in, NAZ Elite already felt good about its chances Sunday at the Twin Cities course, a fast course that crosses over the Mississippi River. Though she has not raced since December -- when she was fourth at the national championship half-marathon event in 1:09:46 -- Paquette has been building momentum while thriving in her uninterrupted training ever since recovering from injury.

“I think that’s how distance runners operate. You build momentum in training," Rosario said. "Yeah, the public doesn’t necessarily see that. I mean, you share with them as much as you can, but internally, on the team, we know that she’s been building momentum for weeks now."

She's champing at the bit to race and show she's mastering the road surface and longer distances after spending much of her career on the track.

“She’s just like a caged animal, ready to go," Rosario said.

The goal for Paquette -- and the other two NAZ Elite athletes, really -- is to hit the gas and let the training translate to victory.

“I think more than anything," Rosario said, "we are just focused on ourselves and getting the most out of ourselves.”

That means taking the blinkers off Hauger, who is in a training segment as he prepares for the California International Marathon in early December.

He's been training hard and without interruptions for a long time. He hasn't raced since finishing 20th at the NYC Half Marathon in 1:03:49 in March. Earlier in March, he took on the 15K title race for 14th place in 44:35.

Sunday will be his fourth race this year.

Hauger a year ago around this time let his fitness do the work at the USATF 25K Championships, where in late October he ran 1:16:31 for 10th place. He ran the 25K as part of his leadup to his marathon debut at 2021's CIM, executing a race plan meant to push him at his own pace instead of competing at the front.

“But he’s made a jump now," Rosario said. "We’re a year later and we feel like, ‘Hey, let’s just go out there and compete.’ Sort of like a college cross country race, you go to the front and hammer away and you compete from start to finish. Whether that means he’s in it to win it at the end, that remains to be seen, but we do feel like he’s fit enough to get after it, and that’s a fun place to be.”

Hauger should have fun competing against the field, which contains familiar standouts such as Futsum Zienasellassie, Sam Chelanga, Noah Droddy and Diego Estrada.

The equalizer should make things fun, too, with the men and women, who get the head start, competing at the same time for a big purse. While $12,000 goes to first place in the different genders, there is also a $10,000 equalizer bonus to the first male or female athlete to cross the finish line.