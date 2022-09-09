NAZ Elite This Week: Training, growth focuses of fall season

NAZ Elite wants to do some growing up this fall while limiting the growing pains.

After racing two of its newer members, winning a few big events and signing four accomplished athletes out of college over the summer, NAZ Elite is going into the new season with a focus on development, training, and preparing for marathons and a handful of races it has circled on the calendar.

While Matt Baxter, Stephanie Bruce and Aliphine Tuliamuk ramp up efforts for their New York City Marathon segments, the four rookies -- Krissy Gear, Olin Hacker, Abby Nichols and Adriaan Wildschutt -- will have to wait a bit for the chance to break maiden, using the autumn months to acclimate to the team -- and 7,000 feet elevation. Three of the four rookies will be in Flagstaff full time by the end of next week, according to NAZ Elite Executive Director Ben Rosario.

Landing the foursome was the reason Rosario gave the summer season an A grade, emphasizing that the latest additions were also a testament to head coach Alan Culpepper's presence.

“They need to get used to Flagstaff, they need to get used to Alan’s training, they need to get used to altitude, and they need to put in a big base," Rosario said Friday, "because they are really going to focus on 2023.”

Moreover, Rosario and the staff didn't want to rush the new members of the roster to get to Flagstaff and begin intense workouts. Rosario remembers when he, some 20 years ago, made his trip to Michigan to join a team there.

"Which at that point, it's the best moment of your life," he said. "I understand that and recognize that. And so does the staff, so they want to make that a smooth transition."

For the most part, when the rookies are not training, they'll be in the stable.

“Why put that extra pressure on them?" Rosario said of throwing the rookies into big outings too quickly. "Let’s let them get settled in here, and there will be plenty of chances for races and handling pressure. I think we should just get them really fit at first and get them feeling like Flagstaff is home.”

The fall will also provide the rookies time to bond. And though they will want to prove themselves in training upon starting their professional careers with NAZ Elite, the staff wants to control that burning desire.

“The people who they were running with in college for four or five years, they were like their best friends. So you have to empathize with the fact that they are now leaving this situation where they had these wonderful friends and are starting anew," Rosario said. "It’s like walking into middle school for the first time and trying to figure out who to sit with at lunch; it’s a stressful time.”

After a summer full of challenges, another part of the team's young core will be hunkering down for some compounded training. Alex Masai, who recently ended his rookie year, and Wesley Kiptoo, who signed out of college with NAZ Elite in the spring, will spend most of the next months getting in great shape before getting to a start line again maybe in late November. The auspicious pair had spent the summer racing, getting used to the road surface and debuting at distances.

The fall also has some chances for NAZ Elite runners to shine at races while others dig deep into training blocks. According to Rosario, Lauren Paquette is fit and 100% healthy after dealing with an injury hiatus. She's scheduled to race the USATF 10 Mile Championships in early October before taking on the 5K national title race in early November. She also is planning to race a cross country event in December.

“We feel like particularly those U.S. championship races are opportunities for her to compete up front. Last year, she ran really well at 5K and last year she ran really well at the half-marathon championships, so we feel like 10 miles is a good distance for her," Rosario said, adding that Paquette is more comfortable with the longer distances than she's ever been.

NAZ Elite's Julia Griffey and Nick Hauger, meanwhile, are preparing for December's California International Marathon.

Bruce will start get the fall season started with a race on Saturday, Sept. 17, when she laces up for the USATF 10K Championships.

The only reason Rosario didn't give the summer an A-plus grade was because some outings didn't live up to the team's high expectations. But he likes how the summer unfolded overall, both outside and inside the lines.

Bruce ended the summer season with a dominant first-place finish at the NACAC Championships in the 10,000-meter, finishing with a time of 33:12.42. Tuliamuk started it with a first-place result at the USATF 25k Championships in mid-May, following that up with getting gold at the prestigious BOLDERBoulder 10K on May 30.

“That was a pretty cool start and finish for the summer for us," Rosario said.